"I will not be stagnant": When Denny Hamlin shared his mindset in the midst of Jimmie Johnson’s prime

Denny Hamlin was on the brink of ending Jimmie Johnson's championship dominance heading into the season finale race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2010. The driver of the #11 was the points leader going into the event and aimed to prevent Johnson from winning a fifth straight NASCAR Cup Series title.

While that ultimately didn't work out, the Chesterfield, Virginia native felt like he was the driver who could end Johnson's reign that season. Ahead of the Homestead race, where he ended up finishing runner-up for the championship, Hamlin spoke to ESPN's Marty Smith in a lengthy interview. During the conversation, Hamlin was asked the big question: why he would be the one to end Johnson's championship streak.

At that time, Denny Hamlin felt like he had put everything together to be a champion in NASCAR. On and off the racetrack, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver found what it took to be a top driver. Ahead of what was arguably the biggest race of his career, Hamlin felt he was set to knock off Johnson. Here's what Hamlin told ESPN in 2010 about his mindset heading into the championship race:

"I feel like the reason that I'm the best at this point is because I've put it all together. I've figured out what it takes to be successful on and off the racetrack. And I say off, because I think some of that boils over onto the racetrack. I figured out how to be better at bigger tracks, done a lot of research, asked a lot of questions to teammates -- I feel like I've done all the hard work and the homework that it takes to be the best at this particular sport."

"And if my effort this year is not good enough, I guarantee you when I go next year in 2011, I'm gonna be a better driver than I was in 2010. And that's one thing I set out for myself four, five years ago -- I said when I start, every year I will be better than I was the previous year. I will not be stagnant," he added.

Despite not winning his maiden championship title yet, Hamlin remains one of the strongest contenders on the Cup Series grid to this day.

Denny Hamlin still seeking first championship ahead of 2025 NASCAR playoffs

What was expected to be a promising day for Denny Hamlin in 2010 at Homestead ended in disappointment, as he failed to hold off Jimmie Johnson for the NASCAR Cup Series title. Fast forward 15 years, and the now three-time Daytona 500 winner is still seeking that elusive first Cup championship.

Hamlin is once again in a prime position to do so this season. The driver of the #11 has four victories in 2025, tied for a series-high with Shane Van Gisbergen. The 44-year-old enters the playoffs as the third seed with a 23-point cushion over the first-round cut line.

Denny Hamlin has had a strong season up to this point, but time will tell if he can finally add a Cup Series title to his already storied career.

