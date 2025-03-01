Chase Elliott announced he was taking over the legendary No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports in 2018. A number that used to be synonymous with his father, Bill Elliott. He was swapping his No. 24 at the time and fans hoped for a magical boost in speed.

Bill Elliott drove the number 9 red Chevrolet in 446 Cup Series races during his career. He won 38 of his 44 races with this number, including the 1988 Cup Championship. No. 9 and "Elliott" have a strong connection for many NASCAR fans. This number represented speed, skill, and a true racing family legacy.

"Is it my favorite number? Yes, it is. Has it always been my favorite number? Yes, it has been. So, all those things are great. I'm very lucky and honored to carry the number that I've carried for a number of years before this year, so it's like getting back home to me from that sense, but no, I don't think it's going to make me go any faster or slower. I wish it did make us go faster. I would love that, but unfortunately numbers don't," Chase said to Mike Pryson in an interview with Autoweek.

For NASCAR fans numbers always carry weight. And for the Elliott family, the No. 9 carries plenty of significance. So, when Hendrick Motorsports decided to change the number for Chase, it was a moment charged with anticipation and nostalgia for many fans.

Chase Elliott, then entering another eagerly awaited season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports, was making a significant move and announced to Mike Pryson in the interview saying:

"Frankly, I can't see the outside of the car from the inside... So, you know, at the end of the day is it going to make me go any faster? No, probably not. Do I think it looks better? Yes, I do," Chase added.

The then-Hendrick rookie William Byron took over the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Chase Elliott continues the number 9 legacy

Bill Elliott's No. 9 represented the Generation 3 of Nascar. Bill made the number famous from 1983 to 2000, mainly with Melling Racing. His success wasn't just on the oval tracks. Bill was also successful on road courses, which added to the number's appeal. This strong history excited fans when Chase Elliott took over the No. 9 for the NASCAR Cup series in 2018.

Chase Elliott winning at Pheonix with the iconic Number 9 - Source: Imagn

Chase recognized the emotional connection to the number but showed in his early seasons that the number alone doesn't guarantee speed. Chase got his maiden cup series victory in his very first year with the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. His win came at Watkins Glen International after leading for 52 laps, beating Martin Truex Jr. In 2019, he got to three wins, finishing 10th in the final standings.

Chase Elliot's switch to the No. 9 honored his family's legacy while allowing him to create his own path. He understood the meaning for fans and his family and at the same time stayed focused on racing realities. Changing the number was a tribute to his father, but his championship win in 2020 and success proved that his talent and determination drove his accomplishments, not just a number.

