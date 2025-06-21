"I wouldn’t waste my time": When Tony Stewart refused to talk amid NASCAR’s race manipulation accusations

About three years ago, NASCAR Hall of Famer and former Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) co-owner Tony Stewart in frustration slammed the brakes on any discussion of recent penalties leveled at his team.

After the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400, NASCAR announced that SHR had manipulated the race results by orchestrating a slowdown from Cole Custer on the final lap to benefit teammate Chase Briscoe. Custer was slapped with a hefty $100,000 fine and docked 50 driver points. The No. 41 crew chief Mike Shiplett also received a proportional fine and indefinite suspension, and the team lost 50 owner points.

Speaking to reporters at Texas Motor Speedway on October 11, after the penalties were announced, Stewart refused to discuss the incident.

"I'm not going to talk about it. I'm so mad at NASCAR right now, I'm not talking about it," Tony Stewart said (via NBC Sports).

Earlier that month, Kevin Harvick and his No. 4 Ford crew chief had also received a $100,000 fine and point deductions following a failed Talladega inspection at Talladega. The three-time NASCAR Cup champion further added that his motivation for remaining in NASCAR had hit a hard turn.

"Super glad I'm going drag racing this weekend. If it weren't for the fact that I've got a couple of appearances that I have to make, I wouldn't be in another NASCAR race the rest of the year. Wouldn't waste my time," Stewart added.

NASCAR cited Custer for violating Section 5.5 of the NASCAR Cup Rule Book during the Charlotte Roval playoff race. They determined that Custer deliberately slowed down and blocked a pack of cars into the backstretch to allow Briscoe to pass several drivers and advance in the playoffs.

SHR appealed against Custer's penalties but lost it later in October and Shiplett was reinstated by NASCAR in January of the following year.

'Something not South Eastern based" - When Tony Stewart looked for a 'low drama' hobby

The same day as Tony Stewart's comments about being mad at NASCAR, he asked for a new hobby suggestion in what appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek post on X (October 11, 2022).

"Looking for a new weekend hobby (something not south eastern based) if anyone has any ideas. Something low drama and relaxing preferably," Tony Stewart' wrote.

Stewart had started fielding a Top Fuel entry (Leah Pruett) and a Funny Car entry (Matt Hagan) in the NRA Drag Racing Series in 2022 and the team saw success soon. Pruett scored her first Top Fuel win at Denver’s Mile‑High Nationals that year and Hagan went to collect his fourth Funny Car championship in 2023.

Stewart himself moved to the Top Fuel dragster last season and has won two races so far this year.

