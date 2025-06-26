“I can't wreck this car”: When Jeff Gordon raced with a pink ‘Papa’s NASCAR car’ designed by his daughter, Ella

Jeff Gordon returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend with a memory of driving a pink racecar from the 2010 NASCAR season. The paint scheme was designed by his then-three-year-old daughter, Ella, as part of a cause under the Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation.

Ad

During the 2010 Emory Healthcare 500, the penultimate regular season race, Gordon started 18th in the pink #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He completed all 325 laps and finished 13th, which was a relief, considering he didn't want to wreck the car his daughter designed.

The pink car supported a month-long campaign to promote the fight against pediatric cancer. His daughter, Ella, designed the #24 with the help of NASCAR artist Sam Bass. Commemorating the young designer was the "Papa's Car" script written above the door in place of the driver's name.

Ad

Trending

In a report by SB Nation in 2010, Jeff Gordon said:

“The guys in the shop tell me that we better run really, really fast in this car, because it's got a lot of pink on it and it's bright. Not a car you want to run in the back with.”

He added:

“On the flip side, I can't wreck this car. She's not going to want to see me wreck a car she designed.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the time, Jeff Gordon had already locked himself in the Chase for the Sprint, the previous playoff system before the elimination-style format was introduced in 2014. However, he struggled to score good points in the postseason, which allowed his HMS teammate, Jimmie Johnson, to win the 2010 NASCAR championship.

The Californian retired from full-time NASCAR competition in 2015, citing health and family as some of the main factors in the decision. He concluded his career with four Cup Series championships and 93 wins, third on the all-time list.

Ad

Jeff Gordon during the 2010 Emory Healthcare 500 - Source: Getty

This weekend, Gordon makes his way to Atlanta Motor Speedway (now EchoPark Speedway) as Hendrick Motorsports' vice chairman and co-owner. He oversees operations of the team's four-car driver lineup consisting of William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman.

Ad

“Proud of this group”: Jeff Gordon on Hendrick Motorsports drivers following race at Pocono

Jeff Gordon recently shared his thoughts on Hendrick Motorsports' performance at Pocono Raceway last week. While the team didn't have the best outing of the year, Gordon said he was proud of the group as he expects better results in the coming races.

Ad

In an Instagram post, the four-time NASCAR champion wrote:

“Proud of this group. Results are right around the corner.”

Ad

Chase Elliott (#9) led the HMS camp in fifth place, followed by Kyle Larson (#5) in seventh place. Alex Bowman (#48) and William Byron (#24) finished outside the top 10 in 11th and 27th, respectively.

The HMS drivers will return to racing at EchoPark Speedway amid NASCAR's inaugural In-Season Challenge, with Elliott earning the best seed among his teammates in fifth. The Quaker State 400 will be live on TNT Sports on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.