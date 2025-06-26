“I can't wreck this car”: When Jeff Gordon raced with a pink ‘Papa’s NASCAR car’ designed by his daughter, Ella

Jeff Gordon returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend with a memory of driving a pink racecar from the 2010 NASCAR season. The paint scheme was designed by his then-three-year-old daughter, Ella, as part of a cause under the Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation.
During the 2010 Emory Healthcare 500, the penultimate regular season race, Gordon started 18th in the pink #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He completed all 325 laps and finished 13th, which was a relief, considering he didn't want to wreck the car his daughter designed.
The pink car supported a month-long campaign to promote the fight against pediatric cancer. His daughter, Ella, designed the #24 with the help of NASCAR artist Sam Bass. Commemorating the young designer was the "Papa's Car" script written above the door in place of the driver's name.
In a report by SB Nation in 2010, Jeff Gordon said:
“The guys in the shop tell me that we better run really, really fast in this car, because it's got a lot of pink on it and it's bright. Not a car you want to run in the back with.”
He added:
“On the flip side, I can't wreck this car. She's not going to want to see me wreck a car she designed.”
At the time, Jeff Gordon had already locked himself in the Chase for the Sprint, the previous playoff system before the elimination-style format was introduced in 2014. However, he struggled to score good points in the postseason, which allowed his HMS teammate, Jimmie Johnson, to win the 2010 NASCAR championship.
The Californian retired from full-time NASCAR competition in 2015, citing health and family as some of the main factors in the decision. He concluded his career with four Cup Series championships and 93 wins, third on the all-time list.
This weekend, Gordon makes his way to Atlanta Motor Speedway (now EchoPark Speedway) as Hendrick Motorsports' vice chairman and co-owner. He oversees operations of the team's four-car driver lineup consisting of William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman.
“Proud of this group”: Jeff Gordon on Hendrick Motorsports drivers following race at Pocono
Jeff Gordon recently shared his thoughts on Hendrick Motorsports' performance at Pocono Raceway last week. While the team didn't have the best outing of the year, Gordon said he was proud of the group as he expects better results in the coming races.
In an Instagram post, the four-time NASCAR champion wrote:
“Proud of this group. Results are right around the corner.”
Chase Elliott (#9) led the HMS camp in fifth place, followed by Kyle Larson (#5) in seventh place. Alex Bowman (#48) and William Byron (#24) finished outside the top 10 in 11th and 27th, respectively.
The HMS drivers will return to racing at EchoPark Speedway amid NASCAR's inaugural In-Season Challenge, with Elliott earning the best seed among his teammates in fifth. The Quaker State 400 will be live on TNT Sports on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.
