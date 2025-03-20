"If we can make the show better, I'm all for it": When Roger Penske embraced NASCAR’s bold moves

Roger Penske once showcased his dedication towards making NASCAR more entertaining for fans and keeping the cost aside when the sport was to introduce the Next Gen car. This was a major move for the sport as they were introducing a new generation of cars.

Ad

The 2022 Daytona 500 marked the Gen-7 cars' debut in the NASCAR Cup Series. A year prior to that was rather difficult for the sport and authorities, considering the COVID-19 pandemic had shaken the schedule and posed risks that created a tough situation. At this time, another challenge stood in front of the sport's authorities as they had to move to the Gen-7, the "Next Gen" cars, within a year.

Roger Penske, a pioneer of the sport, discussed this challenge back in 2021 as he talked about the transition the teams would make.

Ad

Trending

"We’re going to have a big job to do," Penske said (via Forbes). "When you think about the number of cars we have now and will be transitioning to all new cars, all new pieces, so it’s going to take the same manpower to get that done. I think we always have some attrition each year, people that want to move on or move out of the sport, so we’ll let that happen naturally."

Ad

Further discussing the costs that NASCAR would incur, Roger Penske mentioned that he was "all for it" as far as the sport was getting more interesting for fans.

"If we can make the show better and make NASCAR even better for the fans around the world and the people here in the U.S., I’m all for it," he added. "The incremental cost is nothing when you think about the overall picture. I mean, I think it’s minimal and I’m anxious to see it, quite honestly."

Ad

The Next Gen cars, which are currently being used in NASCAR, provided better aerodynamic and downforce packages with other features. One of the most visible differences was the move from a five-lug wheel to a single-lug wheel.

When Roger Penske shared his thoughts on the future of racing in NASCAR

Alongside the arrival of the Next Gen car, Penske estimated that there would be a lot more changes that NASCAR would witness in the coming years. He stated that there would be dirt racing and more road courses and the sport could get a new identity.

Ad

"I think dirt, I think road races, I think all sorts of different combinations we’re going to see," Roger Penske said. "Do we see longer races or do we see shorter races? I think that’s going to be driven, whether we talk about streaming or whether we talk about the TV contract, I think NASCAR and everyone else involved is going to have to look at all these pieces, and I think it’s going to be iterative."

Ad

In 2021, the Food City 500, held at the Bristol Motor Speedway, was shifted to a dirt race configuration and added a new array of technicalities for the teams and the drivers. However, NASCAR decided to shift it back to normal asphalt from 2024 onwards.

Roger Penske is a leading businessman in the sport. Alongside his Cup Series operation of Team Penske, he is also the owner of an IndyCar team, the entire IndyCar Series, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback