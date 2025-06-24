"If I come back, it won’t be in a Cup car": When Tony Stewart walked away from NASCAR over aero frustrations

Tony Stewart retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series after the 2016 season, not due to declining performance but because of a shifting philosophy. The three-time champion later revealed that the only way he'd ever return was if the track or series gave talent a real chance to shine.

Stewart grew disenchanted with the increasing role of aerodynamics and engineering in NASCAR's top tier as his career drew to a close. At a 2017 Stewart Haas Racing press conference to unveil Aric Almirola as the new driver of the team's No. 10 car, Stewart seized the moment for a spontaneous revelation.

"If I come back, it won't be in a Cup car," Stewart said with a grin, prompting gasps from the media (via Autoweek)

The Generation Six NASCAR Car of Tomorrow was introduced to make the field more competitive, with limited room for innovation. While it improved driver safety, drivers like Tony Stewart criticized the car for its small window to show racing skill.

Instead, Stewart had his sights set on a handful of Xfinity Series road courses or the Truck race at Eldora as his venue of return.

"Everyone has talked about me running a Truck at Eldora. And you know, there are some road course races. I loved road course racing during my time as a Cup driver, so there are some road courses that Xfinity races on that I've never been to and I would like to try. I've explored doing that somewhere down the road," Stewart added (via Autoweek)

Stewart even named the newly built Charlotte Roval as a personal draw. It was less about legacy and more about feel for the NASCAR Hall of Famer. He wasn't interested in a nostalgic cameo, but wanted to race where driver control mattered more than mechanical horsepower.

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series former champion Tony Stewart walks by the 2008 championship at Homestead-Miami. Source: Imagn

With 49 Cup Series wins and three championships, Stewart ended his storied full-time Cup career at the end of 2016. The announcement came in 2015, following a string of personal and professional upheavals.

By his final season, Stewart, then 45, was already pivoting to off-track roles. He made the 2016 Playoffs after a dramatic road course win at Sonoma, but was eliminated in the Round of 16.

Tony Stewart's heart belonged to dirt, road courses, and driver-first formats

Tony Stewart driving his wife, Leah Pruett, after winning his class at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Camping World Drag Racing Series. Source: Getty

Though Tony Stewart closed the door on the NASCAR Cup Series, he wasn’t finished behind the wheel. In 2017 alone, he aimed for 100 sprint car starts in his No. 14 dirt machine with Donny Schatz, often preferring the grind of local dirt tracks to the multi-million-dollar engineering contest of NASCAR Sundays.

In a separate conversation with Autoweek in November 2017, Stewart spelled it out further:

"I wanted to race cars where I felt like I could make a difference. Road courses make you feel like you matter as a driver. I didn't always feel that way on ovals last year because of the aerodynamics."

To him, NASCAR's evolution, dominated by downforce and high-speed cornering stability, had diluted the driver's role. As Stewart put it, it was no longer a series where a racer could make a difference without perfect engineering behind them.

Tony Stewart (20) alongside Jeff Gordon (24) during the Goody's Cool Orange 500 at Martinsville Speedway in the Car of Tomorrow. Source: Imagn

SHR thrived under his watchful eye, eventually winning the 2014 title with Kevin Harvick. Stewart's own racing fix came from elbows-up formats like dirt, short tracks, and technical road courses. These were places where instincts trumped wind tunnels, and risk carried more reward than restriction.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

