In Pictures: Todd Gilliland makes an appearance at the Miami Heat vs LA Clippers game alongside NASCAR analyst Mamba Smith 

NASCAR driver Todd Gilliland was spotted watching Wednesday night’s game between the Miami Heat and the LA Clippers at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Alongside Gilliland was NASCAR analyst Mamba Smith.

Gilliland later shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, tagging Miami Heat. Gilliland wrote,

“Thank you for the hospitality @miamiheat 🔥”

However, the Miami Heat lost to the LA Clippers 119-104. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, marking his season-best performance, while Ivica Zubac assisted in sealing the deal with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Todd Gilliland currently drives the No. 34 entry full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports. Joining him for the 2025 campaign are Noah Gragson and Zane Smith. Notably, Gilliland is the longest-tenured driver at FRM.

Paired with Chris Lawson as his crew chief, Gilliland is vying for his first career victory in the series. Notably, Gilliland is a two-time K&N Pro Series West champion and owns six wins in the ARCA Menards Series West and four wins in the ARCA Menards Series East.

Next up for Gilliland is the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race on Fox Sports 1 or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards.

Todd Gilliland lets his feelings known ahead of Las Vegas outing

In his previous starts during the 2025 Cup Series campaign, Todd Gilliland has been able to record just one top-10 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) earlier this month. Following his P17 finish at Phoenix last week, the 24-year-old Sherrills Ford native placed 17th in the driver standings with 83 points to his name.

However, Gilliland has a good feeling about his upcoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Speaking of the same, he said (via Speedway Digest),

"Most of the Cup Series schedule is made up of these 1.5-mile intermediate tracks, so it is important that we run well and gather data this weekend to prepare for the rest of the season.”

As per stats, Gilliland has made six starts to this day at the 1.5-mile tri-oval intermediate speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, he has never finished higher than 23rd or led a lap there. This time around, he will hope for the outcome of the race to place him inside the top 16 in points.

“Our mile-and-a-half program can use some fine tuning, but I am confident that Chris Lawson and the team will bring a Ford Mustang Dark Horse that will close that competitive gap and put us within the top-16 points position,” Gilliland added.

This coming weekend will mark the 35th Cup Series event at LVMS. Last year’s event was indeed a Kyle Larson overkill. The Hendrick Motorsports ace led race-high laps, holding off 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick en route to his first win of the season.

