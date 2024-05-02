Inside Chase Elliott's lavish Georgia Mansion: Exploring NASCAR Champion's spectacular residence

A former NASCAR Cup Series champion and the son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott is one of the wealthiest drivers on the NASCAR circuit.

Part of that wealth is reflected through Elliott's grand mansion situated in his hometown of Dawsonville, Georgia. The 28-year-old purchased this house in 2020, the same season he secured his first and only NASCAR Cup Series championship while piloting the No. 9 Chevrolet for HMS.

Situated against the backdrop of the serene Georgia mountains, Elliott's mansion exudes luxury and tranquility, offering a perfect blend of rural charm and modern convenience.

Located just minutes away from Elliott's residence lies the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame, a tribute to the local racing heritage. Additionally, downtown Dawsonville pays homage to its moonshine past, a legacy intertwined with the roots of stock car racing, through its historic Moonshine Distillery.

Inside the three-bedroom and four-bathroom holding mansion, Elliott's house contains three floors. The main floor boasts an open-concept layout with a kitchen, a cozy living room, and a half-bathroom.

The second story houses three bedrooms, including a master suite with a luxurious bath and walk-in closets adorned with regional materials like stone tiling and bamboo cabinetry.

Exploring the interiors of Chase Elliott's mansion in Dawsonville

The living room of Chase Elliott's house exudes a chalet ambiance, with pine timber framing and stacked stone fireplaces creating a cozy atmosphere. Each bedroom features reading nooks and spa-style baths, complete with stonework showers and soaking tubs.

The kitchen is a masterpiece of design and functionality, boasting two-tone cabinetry, emerald quartz countertops, and integrated appliances. An oversized marble-topped island provides a workspace for Elliott's culinary endeavors between races.

Back in 2021, when Elliott was the defending champion, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was paid a visit by an HMS legend, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reflecting on Earnhardt's visit, Elliott expressed his delight at sharing his home and racing heritage with a fellow enthusiast.

Elliott revealed in the documentary CHASE (via Hendrick Motorsports):

"That was probably the most fun part about it, him (Dale Jr.) finally getting the chance to come and kind of see where I live and not just that, but obviously he’s known of the area for years.

"There’s a lot of racing history here, too, with other drivers from Georgia that he knows. He is a great historian of racing. It was just as fun for me to see him experience some of that and see some of Dad’s old cars and whatnot because I know he appreciates that kind of thing. I enjoyed that aspect a lot."