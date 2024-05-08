Inside Chase Elliott's luxury Motorcoach inspired by NASCAR veteran Jimmie Johnson

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott, the winner of the 'Most Popular Driver' award six times in a row, is one of the wealthiest drivers in the NASCAR community with a net worth of $12 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

The son of former NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer Bill Elliott has a taste of owning a custom Motorcoach like his father, who owned multiple motorcoaches back in his day.

The demanding nature of the NASCAR season schedule has made recreational vehicles (RVs) the "home away from home" for many drivers in the sport. Each driver is allocated a private space within the race track to park their RV, foregoing luxurious hotel accommodations during race weekends. Consequently, they often personalize their standard motorcoaches to create a comfortable and convenient "home-on-the-go."

The fan-favorite Elliott's luxurious Prevost ranges from $800,000 to $2 Million in total, according to Kasey Hess director of Motorsports at Marathon Coaches. In addition to the standard features the RV offers, Chase Elliott requested a unique addition: an enclosed exhaust fan-ventilated closet. This would prevent the bad odor from the race suit from spreading inside while simultaneously bringing fresh air in.

The outdoors of the lavish home on the wheels is an entertainment center for the Hendrick Motorsport's driver which consists of a TV bay with personal satellite connections. It also has a section with refrigerators, stovetops, and microwaves. Thus, cooking can be done while staying outside the RV. Moreover, Elliott also added a washing machine as most of the weeks they are on the road and do not have time to bring the dirty laundry back to their real home.

The 47ft Motorcoach has a front entrance with a driver and co-driver seat as usual. Starting from there, the RV opens up to a pure and simple couch space on the left and right to accommodate guests during weekends with a table adjacent to one side.

The lobby also consists of two televisions, one with its personalized satellite receiver and the other with a video game attached to it, thus making the lobby area multi-functional.

Elliott also revealed that everything in the RV is controlled by an iPad, starting from the lights, and temperature to locking the doors. As we go ahead in the vehicle, we come across a small kitchen countertop with a coffee maker, speed oven, and microwave, along with food cabinets and refrigerators.

The 28-year-old has given a personal touch to the decor with a tour poster of Eric Church on the wall. Just before going into the master bedroom, Elliott has made an extra bathroom for the guests apart from the attached one in the main room.

The master bedroom consists of a king-size bed, a private bathroom, and a separate TV connection. The last thing one sees on the wall of the main room is his favorite number 9, also the number of his Chevrolet Camaro which he drives for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Chase Elliott elaborated on his inspiration for the Motorcoach

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is almost out for 38 weeks in a year and thus lives in his 'home away from home'.

Elliott, in a conversation with Kasey Hess from Marathon Coach, talked about the inspiration that helped in making the right decision regarding certain aspects of the motorcoach. Elliott believes that growing up in such custom Marathon motorcoaches, because of his father, helped him draw some inspiration from the beginning.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native also credited the two NASCAR Cup Series Champions and veterans, Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick. Elliott said:

"Me and my mom-dad went out and designed this thing during that whole process and just kind of had some ideas from some other guy's coaches with Jimmie(Johnson) and Kevin(Harvick) that were you know specifically those two." (2:05)

"Some designs that I liked and how they had things laid out in here kind of switched some things up but really based a lot of it off of their two designs,"Elliot added. (2:23)

Chase Elliott's father Bill Elliott is a former NASCAR Cup Series Champion.