Inside Danica Patrick's lavish Arizona Mansion: Exploring the former NASCAR drivers spectacular residence

Being one of the most successful female drivers in the history of NASCAR, Danica Patrick has made a name for herself that transcends beyond the racetrack. A 42-year-old retired driver and a former IndyCar race winner, Patrick is a proud owner of numerous royalties, including her grand mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Located in the prestigious Ancala community at the foothills of the McDowell Mountains near Taliesin West, Danica Patrick's North Scottsdale abode is a sight to behold. The sprawling estate, which she acquired for a little over $4 million (according to DC Ranchi Home), spans more than 7,500 square feet and features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a seven-car garage.

Situated on a five-acre property, the residence also includes a gym, wine cellar, and an inviting pool.

One of the most distinctive aspects of Patrick's Scottsdale home is its architectural design, boasting 8,300 square feet of disc-shaped walls and ceiling fixtures. The mansion was dubbed the "Jetsons House" by Patrick herself due to its futuristic appearance.

Stepping inside, guests are greeted by a stunning open-plan kitchen adorned with curves of taupe Venetian plaster and an arc of blue-and-purple-veined black granite. The space features black leather barstools and brushed steel appliances.

Although reminiscent of the racetrack with its wheels, the surface, and chrome-inspired aesthetics, Patrick once told the Wine Spectator magazine that such associations were not intentional when she purchased the property.

The former driver, who retired in 2018, added wine-making to her resume and her Arizona mansion played a crucial role in it.

Exploring more about Danica Patrick's Malibu mansion with ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick's real estate ventures extend beyond Arizona's borders. In 2019, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver and her then-boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, invested in a lavish seaside retreat in Malibu, California, for a staggering $28 million (according to Green Bay Press).

Nestled along the beaches of Malibu, the couple's coastal getaway exudes coastal chic, with a charming tan exterior and expansive ocean views. Boasting over 4,600 square feet of living space, the villa features an open floor plan with concrete floors, glass walls, and a gourmet kitchen.

The master suite offers a private deck overlooking the ocean, while resort-style decks and lounges provide the perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment.

Additional amenities include a media room, subterranean lounge/games room, and three guest bedrooms, ensuring the utmost comfort and convenience for residents and guests alike. A two-bed guesthouse and garage, capable of accommodating three exotic vehicles, complete the luxurious ensemble, offering a true haven of tranquility and sophistication.

With its modern Italian palazzo-inspired design and breathtaking ocean views, Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers' Malibu mansion remained one of the most magnificent compounds owned by a NASCAR driver.