Inside Kyle Larson's incredible new Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR hauler

Hendrick Motorsports' #5 team piloted by Kyle Larson recently welcomed a new hauler with state-of-the-art technologies. A hauler is a NASCAR team's lifeline when it comes to transportation and racing.

Earlier, these were used only to transport teams and their equipment from one place to another, or for the crew members to sit down and have a meeting prior to or after the race. However, with the advent of technology, these now serve as small motorhomes, equipped with kitchens, bathrooms, internet facilities, talkback features, and much more.

All teams on the NASCAR field have haulers made specifically according to their needs. Featherlite, the brand responsible for haulers of different teams such as Richard Childress Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, Spire Motorsports, and RFK Racing, recently helped Kyle Larson's #5 crew with its personalized hauler.

A view of Kyle Larson's old hauler during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season (Getty Images)

As mentioned, the hauler features some of the most amazing pieces of technology that one can expect. Although the area inside a moving hauler is quite small, the designers have manufactured the interior in such a way that there is just enough space for everyone and their belongings.

It also features dedicated places for team meetings, equipped with computers and multiple screens that help the crew in analyzing their races and performances.

Analyzing the interior of Kyle Larson's #5 team hauler

The newly built hauler from Featherlite depicts the peak integration of design and technology. The interior has been painted with an off-white tone, featuring dark-colored outlines, drawing a nice contrast of colors along with the white lights that feature throughout the hauler's interior.

Right after entering, Kyle Larson's hauler features a mini-kitchen. It is equipped with everything that a team might require during a race weekend; an oven, multiple cabinets to store food, a coffee machine, and a tabletop for cooking. The many drawers also help to arrange the cutlery and other essentials properly.

Moving forward, there is another working platform equipped with a computer and charging port. The Featherlite official revealed that it is used by the PR and marketing team for their work. The entire place is surrounded by cupboards and cabinets, which make up for most of the following part.

The central part of the hauler features more cabinets, used by the crew as their lockers. This is specific to Hendrick Motorsports's requirements; to have crew lockers in the hauler. This helps them to keep their personal belongings and equipment safely.

The next part is the main highlight of the hauler; the lounge area. This is specifically used by the team to hold their meetings, analyze race results, and other data. It features multiple computers, screens, and a large TV to monitor the entire hauler through many CCTV cameras. There is also a printer kept in the area.

Kyle Larson apparently prefers sitting on a couch during these meetings, so, there is a special couch on one corner of this room with a window peeping right outside.

As mentioned, these haulers are like lifelines for the teams in the current NASCAR era. Teams have begun implementing internet facilities, talkback options, etc. to make the most of their haulers on race weekends.

