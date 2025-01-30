Is 2025 Daytona 500 sold out? Exploring the Daytona International Speedway seating

The Daytona 500, known as the “Great American Race,” is NASCAR’s most prestigious event, marking the official start of the Cup Series season. It takes place annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida and since 1982, this 500-mile race has been the highly anticipated season opener every February.

For the 2025 edition of the event, grandstand tickets have once again sold out well in advance. On January 13, Daytona International Speedway confirmed that all seats for the 67th running of the race had officially been filled, making this the 10th consecutive year that the event has been sold out in advance.

In addition to confirming the sellout, the Speedway announced that the 2026 Daytona 500 will be held on February 15, 2026. Fans who want to lock in their tickets early for next year’s race can now register for pre-sale access to both camping spots and race seats.

“The Daytona 500 continues to be a spectacle of elite racing and entertainment, and the consecutive sellouts just prove this event is one of a kind. You can quite literally feel the atmosphere from the moment Speedweeks begins. The crowd is buzzing with excitement and every team, from the driver to the crew chief, is eager to get their season started,” Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway was quoted as saying on NASCAR's official website.

Although Grandstand seating is unavailable for the 67th Daytona 500, there are still ways for fans to participate in the event live. Daytona International Speedway’s official travel partner, On Location, offers the following VIP and travel packages that include exclusive benefits:

VIP Packages: Offered by On Location, these premium experiences provide fans with the best seats at the track, access to behind-the-scenes areas, interactions with racing personalities, and even rides in the Pace Car alongside a former champion.

Travel Packages: Ideal for out-of-town visitors, these bundles include race tickets, hotel stays, transportation, and other exclusive features. Options range from Cup-only packages to three-night and five-night accommodations.

To learn more or secure one of these packages, fans can visit On Location’s Daytona 500 page for complete details.

What happened in the 66th running of the Daytona 500

The 2024 Daytona 500 saw a shift in schedule due to bad weather, which pushed the race from Sunday, February 18, to Monday, February 19. Joey Logano claimed the pole position for Team Penske with a qualifying speed of 181.947 mph, edging out Michael McDowell, who lined up beside him for Spire Motorsports after posting a speed of 181.686 mph.

The race itself delivered intense drama. Chase Elliott dominated the first stage by overtaking Kyle Larson during the closing laps. The second stage victory went to Ryan Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series champion. The final stage saw chaos towards the end of the race with William Byron emerging as the winner.

A massive crash involving 23 cars on Lap 192 was triggered when Byron made contact with Brad Keselowski near the front of the pack bringing out the red flag.

When the race resumed, Byron held the lead through the restart and led as the white flag was waved. A spin involving Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain just behind Byron resulted in a caution, freezing the field under yellow and sealing Byron’s victory, making him the sixth Hendrick Motorsports driver to win the Daytona 500.

