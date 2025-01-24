Is Bubba Wallace related to Kenny Wallace? All you need to know

There's a misconception that Bubba Wallace and Kenny Wallace are related because of their common last name, but they aren't. Both are acclaimed NASCAR drivers.

Bubba Wallace is known for his achievement in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, while Kenny Wallace has won in many Xfinity Series. They both developed their love for racing by competing in go-kart races during childhood.

Both have mutual respect for each other. Kenny has expressed admiration for Bubba :

"I know there's a lot of people that pretend to not like Bubba. They pretend to boo because they must think it's the 'in' thing. I'm here to tell you, the man's famous, I witnessed it with my own eyes".

Bubba Wallace was born on Oct. 8, 1993. He started competing at the age of nine in go-karting races. Wallace locally beaome known, as he participated in regional competitions.

When he got older, he started stock racing. It paved the way for his professional career, leading him to enter the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. He became the youngest driver to win at Franklin County Speedway in Virginia. Bubba Wallace is recognized as one of the most successful black NASCAR racers.

Kenny Wallace, meanwhile, was born on Aug. 23, 1963. He has had a successful career in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He copped four wins throughout his career. Kenny grew up around cars because his father was a mechanic.

This love of racing was rich in his family. He has two other brothers who are also successful NASCAR drivers. Because of his large fanbase, he has been awarded "The Most Popular Driver Award" in 1991. The racer retired in 2015 after competing in the Xfinity Series. He's now a television personality.

Bubba Wallace hints at potential retirement

In January 2025, Bubba Wallace hinted at his retirement from NASCAR after revealing the birth of his child with his wife Amanda Carter.

Amanda and Bubba have been high school sweethearts. They got married in 2021 and started a family on Sept. 29 last year, when their son was born. After this news, many wonder how Bubba will move forward in his career.

When asked about his plans in an interview with Bob Pockrass, Wallace responded:

"I guess, for the next 10 weeks. I don't know. I got 26 days to where - oh people are gonna have a heyday with this - to where racing don't matter. I'm about to have a kid. So, things are gonna change".

Wallace hasn't made a explicit statement on his retirement but has voiced his priorities shifting, as his son "Becks" has been welcomed to the world.

