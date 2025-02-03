Is the Clash better suited for new markets or honoring NASCAR’s heritage? 

NASCAR's return to Bowman Gray Stadium for the Busch Clash exhibition race was a major moment in reigniting some of the sport's rich history in short-track racing. It was the first NASCAR-sanctioned event at the 0.25-mile track since 1971.

Previously, the Cup Series circuit held the annual season-opening event at the LA Coliseum, which in many ways was an attempt to help grow the sport's audience, as noted by racing insider Jeff Gluck on the most recent episode of "The Teardown" podcast.

In the episode, Gluck and fellow motorsports insider Jordan Bianchi discuss whether the Clash should be used to honor NASCAR's heritage or to try and reach a newer audience. The discussion was brought to light by Dirty Mo Media via X, who wrote:

"Growing the sport or bringing life back to older tracks—which should be the Clash’s identity? 🤔 @jeff_gluck | @Jordan_Bianchi"

In the clip, Gluck breaks down what the Clash at the LA Coliseum was meant to do, saying:

"So with LA, one is an event to grow the sport, right? What was it, 70 percent of ticketholders the first year had never been to a NASCAR race before? It was about the concerts. You had the college section of the partying kids. It was an event, the new fans, all that stuff, right?"

In turn, Gluck went on to say that this year's Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium was a way to give back to the hardcore race fans, adding:

"This is getting back to the roots of the sport. This was, 'Let's go to the people who are the most passionate.' This area has like the highest TV ratings consistently, right?"

While it's understandable that NASCAR wants to try and reach new audiences and appeal to different markets, they would also likely prioritize longtime fans who have been loyal to the sport since day one. Between the Chicago street race, the upcoming race in Mexico, and the three years spent at the LA Coliseum, NASCAR is doing more than enough to try and broaden its reach.

Furthermore, NASCAR has done things to try to grow the sport outside of just venues. With the implementation of the in-season tournament, a concept similar to the NBA's in-season tournament, the NextGen cars, and the playoff format, one could argue that the number of aspects NASCAR uses to try and grow the sport is overkill at the very least.

Therefore, the Clash could be used as a platform that honors the sport's great tradition and unites NASCAR's past and present fans.

Chase Elliott won Sunday night's Busch Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Getty

Amid his ninth Busch Clash appearance, Chase Elliott put on a clinical show in NASCAR's return to Bowman Gray Stadium. The driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet led 171 of 200 laps en route to his first Clash win.

Ryan Blaney finished runner-up while Denny Hamlin placed third. For Elliott, it's the first checkered flag he's captured in a Cup Series event since April 2024 at Texas, when he snapped a 42-race winless drought.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe had an unfortunate debut for Joe Gibbs Racing, as the #19 Toyota driver had to prematurely retire. With the conclusion of the Clash, NASCAR will now head to its next event at Daytona on Valentine's Day.

