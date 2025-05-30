Is there a fuel limit in NASCAR? All rules and facts explained

The NASCAR Cup Series races are one of the lengthiest and prolonged races in the world of Motorsports. Keeping the endurance races aside, a Cup Series race lasts for nearly four hours, and drivers drive for 400 to 600 miles. Such long races need ample fuel for the cars, which brings one to question if there is a fuel limit in NASCAR. In today's article, we'll delve deeper into it.

Ad

NASCAR, especially the Cup Series, uses Next Gen cars which can hold 18 gallons of fuel (which is just over 68 litres.) Since this is the limit of the Next Gen Cars' fuel tank, the teams cannot choose to carry more fuel than they intend to.

Interestingly, teams often use less fuel to make the car go faster since less fuel equals less weight, and less weight means more speed. As a result, the teams often choose to use less fuel to ramp up speed.

Ad

Trending

However, such long races cannot be completed with just 18 gallons of fuel. Therefore, the drivers pit for fuel, and refuel to cover the race. The use of less fuel, refueling, and the calculation to have the optimum fuel efficiency are all done by engineers to help teams and drivers find maximum performance.

A wrongly calculated fuel combination might make or break a driver's race. Fuel more than required might slow the driver, while fuel less than required will halt the driver during the race. Over the years, multiple drivers faced the consequence as their cars stopped on the last lap.

Ad

In a nutshell, there is no fuel restriction or fuel limit in NASCAR. It depends on the teams and their fuel-efficient strategies. The better the fuel strategy for a team, the better their chances of winning the race.

When fuel issue destroyed Denny Hamlin's NASCAR race

During the recently concluded Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin faced a fuel issue which disastrously ended his race. Hamlin, who was one of the contenders for the race win alongside Ross Chastain and William Byron, was left with no option but to refuel near the end of the race.

Ad

Denny Hamlin (11) overtakes driver Tyler Reddick (45) during the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Hamlin reportedly fell short by four gallons of fuel, and as a result, he had to pit on Lap 389 of 400 and finished the race in 16th place. Speaking about this, here's what the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said after the race:

Ad

"I feel good about our performance. I feel crappy about how we finished. That's been the story of the last month, and not much has changed." (Via NASCAR.com)

Ross Chastain won the Coca-Cola 600 to register his first win of the season, while William Byron came home in second place. Chase Briscoe, AJ Allmendinger, and Brad Keselowski finished the race in the Top 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.