Is NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs related to Joe Gibbs? Fact Check

The 2022 Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs moved to the Joe Gibbs Racing stable as a Cup Series driver in 2023. Before making his full-time switch to Cup racing, the 21-year-old filled in for Kurt Busch at the 23XI Racing and ran for nearly half of the season. Furthermore, he secured the Rookie of the Year honor in 2023 during his full-time Cup Series debut.

Ty Gibbs is the second grandchild of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team owner Joe Gibbs. He was born to Coy and Heather Gibbs on October 4, 2002. In 2022, when young Gibbs secured his maiden NASCAR championship, his father was "definitely proud of him."

However, the very next day brought a tragic fate, as Coy died in his sleep at the age of 49. Since then, the JGR owner has held the baton of keeping their racing legacy alive and brought Ty Gibbs into his stable, taming the #54 Toyota as a full-time driver.

The 2024 season has started on a strong footing as the Charlotte native has bagged three top-10s and two top-5s from the races kicked off until now. Gibbs' performance has placed him at P9 in the Cup Series driver's standings, with him bagging 130 points.

Ty Gibbs reflects on his career-best NASCAR Cup Series finish at the Phoenix Raceway

The 312-lap NASCAR Shriners Children's 500 race was recently wrapped up, with the JGR driver Christopher Bell taking home his maiden victory of the 2024 season. Bell was followed by Chris Buescher in P2 and teammate Ty Gibbs in P3.

Ty's outing on the 1-mile track saw his track position plummet as low as P17 due to unfavorable pitstop stints. Nevertheless, Joe Gibbs' grandson climbed the charts as he swooped past his rivals, coming home with a career-best P3 finish at the PIR.

Post the enthralling race and the subsequent podium finish, the #54 Toyota driver reflected on his remarkable comeback. His post-race thoughts were shared by Frontstretch on X (formerly Twitter):

"Just need a little bit more kind of like hold there for a little bit, couple of points got back to it. It's a good day, good recovery, really good recovery."

Gibbs added:

"I felt really good early in the run but just in that middle section we just struggled really bad. But we got it figured out great strategy called by my crew chief. We just got to be a little bit better but I think we're kind of know where we're going to get better."

