Is NASCAR Heat 5 cross-platform? All you need to know

With the growing demand for cross-platform gaming in recent years, many users wonder whether NASCAR Heat 5 supports cross-platform play or not. However, unfortunately NASCAR Heat 5 does not support cross-platform gaming. This means if you are playing on an Xbox, then you can’t race against someone playing on a PlayStation or a PC.

NASCAR Heat 5 is a popular racing game among motorsports fans and gamers. The game remains a favorite among racing fans due to its realistic driving experience, multiple racing series, and extensive career mode.

The online multiplayer mode is limited to players on the same platform. Cross-platform play allows users from different platforms to compete against each other.

However, NASCAR Heat 5 allows gamers to compete in various modes, including online multiplayer. The game is available on several platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game is accessible on multiple platforms; its lack of cross-play means gamers must compete against others within the same ecosystem.

The Heat 5, which was released on July 10, 2020, is developed by 704Games and published by Motorsport Games.

Cross-platform gaming allows players to carry their game progress across different platforms, but in Heat 5, if players switch from one platform to another, they have to start their career mode and progression from scratch.

When is the next NASCAR Cup Series race?

The next race of the 2025 Cup Series season is the Shriners Children’s 500, set to take place on Sunday (March 9), 2025 at Phoenix Raceway. Located in Avondale, Arizona, the race will kick off at 3:30 pm ET. In India, this translates to a start time of 1:00 am IST on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The fourth race of the season will be broadcast live on FS1, and the radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Notable entry for this week’s Phoenix Spring race is Katherine Legge, who is set to make her Cup Series debut and will be the first woman to compete in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick raced last time in the 2018 Daytona 500. Legge is a veteran motorsports driver and will drive the #78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports with a primary sponsorship from DROPLiGHT.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, who won the back-to-back races last week at Atlanta, is entering as a defending winner of the event. He is favored to make three wins in a row.

Heading to Phoenix Raceway, William Byron is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 116 points. He finihsed second last week. He is followed by Team Penske star driver Ryan Blaney with 114 points, Tyler Reddick with 111 points, Bell and Chase Elliott with 95 points each in the top-five standings.

