Is NASCAR racing in the 2023 Le Mans? All you need to know

NASCAR is entering the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year as a special entry celebrating its 75th Anniversary. 2023 also marks the centenary year for the iconic endurance race, as fans get to witness one of the most unique motor racing crossovers.

NASCAR's modified next-gen stock car was built by a collaboration between General Motors, Goodyear, and Hendrick Motorsports. Participating under the Garage 56 name, the modified next-gen car will not be competing with any other cars on the grid.

Le Mans 24 Hour Race - Practice Day 1

The Garage 56 entry is reserved for an innovative car and this year NASCAR's modified next-gen car represents the unique entry. The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will race alongside 61 entries in one of motorsport's crown jewel races, for 24 Hours on the world-famous Circuit de La Sarthe in France.

Behind the wheel of the Garage 56 car is a three-driver lineup, each one coming from different categories of racing. Jenson Button, 2009 F1 champion, Mike Rockenfeller, 2010 Le Mans winner, and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will take on the toughest endurance race in the world.

Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rokenfeller and Jenson Button

The Garage 56 car will sport the #24, a tribute to the 24-Hour race and legendary Hendrick Motorsports driver Jeff Gordon.

The green flag for the race drops at 9:00 am ET on Saturday (June 10), ending the next day at 10:00 am ET.

Modifications made to Chevrolet Camaro next-gen car

Hendrick Motorsports designed the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, with heavy modifications to take on the 8.467 mile (13.626km) long track, which consists of long straights and many corners.

The next-gen car had to shed 525 lbs (238 kg) to be quick in the corners. Another visible difference in the modified car is the presence of headlights, taillights, rear-view mirrors, and a rear-view camera system. The headlights are necessary as the drivers race twice around the clock. There are also aero appendages attached to the car.

Le Mans 24 Hour Race - Practice Day 1

The 5.8L Chevrolet V8 boasts an extra 100hp than the standard cup car, with its total output in the range of about 770hp (575kW). The steel rotor brakes are replaced by carbon-fiber brakes, to last for 24 hours. HMS has tried to reduce the weight of the components whenever possible.

Since the Garage 56 car is not racing any other cars, there are no penalties issued for using any unique parts.

Exploring NASCAR's previous venture in Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most historic races in motorsports, with its first edition taking place a century ago in 1923. American teams have made many starts in the world's most prestigious endurance race. Cadillac entered in the early 1950s, with Ford winning four titles between 1966 and 1969 with its famed GT40s.

In honor of America's bicentennial in 1976, NASCAR entered two cars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A Ford Torino and Dodge Charger were present on the starting grid of the 44th running of the race.

Neither of the two entries outlasted the race, with one car retiring in the second lap due to an engine failure, while the other entry lasted 11 hours.

Almost five decades later, NASCAR has re-entered the 24-hour race as it celebrates its 75th Anniversary.

Poll : 0 votes