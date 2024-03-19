Is NASCAR reporter Jamie Little married? All you need to know

NASCAR pit reporter and play-by-play announcer Jamie Little has led the charge for females in the world of motorsports over the previous decade.

Little dipped her toes into sports broadcasting with ESPN back in 1998, when she covered the winter and summer X Games. Rising through the ranks, the South Lake Tahoe, California native joined Fox Sports in 2015 as a pit reporter for the sport's all three national series.

Little became the first female lead play-by-play announcer in a national series in 2021 when she called for the ARCA Menards Series. While she continues to ply her trade as Fox Sports' full-time announcer in the Truck Series, where does she find support in her personal life?

Jamie Little is married to Las Vegas native Cody Selman. While little is known about their relationship before marriage, the couple tied the knot in December 2010, when she was still associated with ESPN.

In his own right, Cody Selman remains largely associated with motorsports like his wife. According to his LinkedIn bio, Selman is a client manager at the California-based Motorsports Management International, a driver management firm representing the country's top drivers.

Selman has also served as a pit crew in the IndyCar Series. He, alongside his wife, also used to own and operate two Jimmy John's sandwich franchises in Las Vegas. However, at the time of writing, Little no longer owns the shops.

Together, Jamie Little and Cody Selman have two children, Carter Wayne Selman and Sierra Lynn Selman. The two were born in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

Jamie Little on her move to Truck Series, future aspirations

After two seasons of hard work and impressive play-by-play performances, Little was promoted by NASCAR to commentate in the Truck Series in 2023. Shedding light onto the move and her experience, she told Forbes in a recent interview:

"It was almost easier and more of a calming effect, because ARCA was new. I did about half of the Truck Series races and it was awesome. There’s more eyeballs on you, but there’s that comfort in knowing I know these guys, I know this series and how it runs. It’s a big responsibility and it’s stressful, but it’s so much fun."

Speaking of her future aspirations, she also acknowledged the possibility of further advancement in her career, including opportunities to cover Xfinity or Cup Series races.

"In my eyes, this is awesome and I’ve made it further than I ever thought I would. If I got asked to do Xfinity or Cup one day, then maybe. I just don’t know if I’ll be long enough for that opportunity in Cup. I love my schedule now and being able to juggle being a mom and being home," said Jamie Little.

Rewarding her performances in the Truck Series, Jamie Little was even elevated by NASCAR as a last-minute cover for Adam Alexander during the recent Xfinity Series race in Phoenix.