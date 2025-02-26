Is NASCAR a Sport or Entertainment? A debate as old as the asphalt

It's a question that's been raised within the NASCAR circle and outside of it. Many have wondered whether NASCAR racing is considered a sport or a form of entertainment, such as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The short answer is, NASCAR is both a sport and entertainment. Many sports fans who enjoy the traditional "stick and ball" sports such as baseball and football might scoff at the idea that a form of car racing is a sport. While it might not be the norm, by definition racing is a sport.

The definition of a sport is any activity that requires physical effort and skill and where athletes compete, either individually or as a team, for a common goal. That goal in football, for instance, is to score more touchdowns than the other team to win the game. In NASCAR, it's about whose car is the fastest and can reach the finish line first.

In terms of physical effort and skill, NASCAR requires a ton of that. For drivers to be able to wheel their cars around the sharp turns of Bristol Motor Speedway or the big banks of Talladega Superspeedway, they need a lot of strength. They also need to master the skills of driving the car and know how to maneuver around a variety of different racetracks in order to be successful. To be able to drive in a pack of cars at speeds upwards of 200 miles per hour requires immense concentration and skill, which is why the Cup Series features some of the best drivers in the world.

While NASCAR checks all the boxes as a sport, it's also entertainment. The definition of entertainment is anything that can amuse or bring joy to one or more entities. There's a reason thousands of people come out to NASCAR races every weekend, as well as why millions of others watch from home on their televisions. Between the roar of the engines, the high speeds, the crashes, photo finishes, and even post-race fights, NASCAR provides entertainment to those who watch in multiple aspects.

In the end, NASCAR is both a sport and entertainment. The competitiveness and physical traits needed to be a driver makes it a sport. The drama, excitement, and joy it brings to those who watch makes it a form of entertainment.

The NASCAR Cup Series races at Circuit of the Americas this Sunday

The third race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place this Sunday in Austin, Texas. The circuit will be running on the Circuit of the Americas for the fifth time in history.

The action can be seen at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX or can be listened to on the Performance Racing Network (PRN). Named the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the race is scheduled for 95 laps.

