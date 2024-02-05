Is NASCAR superstar Denny Hamlin’s fiance, Jordan Fish, a former cheerleader? All you need to know

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have been together for over a decade now. Like any relationship, they have experienced their fair share of ups and downs. Despite not formally adopting the "married" title, the couple has two beautiful baby girls.

Throughout their time together, Hamlin and Fish have been a team, with her accompanying him to multiple races each year and providing unwavering support.

Before their fateful meeting, Jordan cheered for the Charlotte Hornets, as reported by The US Sun. Fish and Hamlin reportedly crossed paths at a Hornets game in 2007.

On New Year's Day 2024, Fish and Hamlin happily announced their engagement in a heartfelt Instagram post. Jordan shared a series of charming photos capturing the beachside celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, including moments with their children.

Adding a playful touch to the special moment, Jordan Fish's caption humorously stated,

"Rings: DH 0, Jordan 1."

Despite being associated with Denny Hamlin, a NASCAR superstar, Fish consciously maintains a modest public profile. The bond shared by Jordan Fish and Denny Hamlin is evident in their social media shares and joint public appearances.

Denny Hamlin takes home the Busch Light Clash trophy

Denny Hamlin has stood out as one of NASCAR's most beloved figures. Piloting the #11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, he has achieved victory in 51 races. This includes three Daytona 500 wins in 2016, 2019, and 2020.

On Saturday night, Denny Hamlin, recovering from shoulder surgery, clinched victory at the 2024 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. Winning the pole and overcoming a late restart, Hamlin held off competitors, including teammate Ty Gibbs, despite a left-front lockup.

Although the win and pole don't contribute to the regular season, it marks a strong start for the No. 11 team and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Beyond his racing success, Hamlin is also a co-owner of the auto-racing organization 23XI Racing alongside Michael Jordan. Hamlin has also appeared in the Netflix docu-series "NASCAR: Full Speed," which premiered on January 30, 2024.