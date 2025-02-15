Is President Donald Trump attending the Daytona 500 race? Here’s what we know

United States President Donald Trump attended the 2020 Daytona 500 as the race's grand marshall amid his first term. Now, nearly a month into his second term, the President of the United States is expected to make a return to "The Great American Race."

The news was confirmed as "official" via X by political Internet personality Nick Sortor, who wrote:

"🚨 JUST IN – IT’S OFFICIAL: President Trump will be attending the Daytona 500 on Sunday Last time he went, he did an EPIC flyover on Air Force One and a lap around the track in the Presidential limousine, dubbed the Beast LFG! 🔥"

The news was also brought to light by NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass, who noted that Mike Joy had confirmed Trump's attendance at the end of Friday's Cup Series practice session. Pockrass wrote via X:

"At the end of the practice telecast, Mike Joy mentions that President Trump will attend the Daytona 500."

Trump appears to be solely attending the event rather than taking part as the grand marshall, like he was in 2020, or any other of NASCAR's pre-race rituals. There's also no telling whether Trump will stay for the race's entirety or only catch some of the action.

The 45th and 47th President of the United States recently attended the Super Bowl, becoming the first President in history to attend the game. The game was won by the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans.

Trump, representing the Republican Party, defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election. He is just the second President in history to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Chase Elliott said it's "special" to have President Trump at the Daytona 500

United States President Donald Trump's attendance at this year's Daytona 500 is sure to be both memorable and newsworthy. The President's intentions to attend caught the attention of many within the sport.

One of them includes 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. The driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was quoted in an article by Jayski making his feelings known on Trump being at this year's Daytona 500. He said:

“I think having a sitting president come and be a part of one of our biggest days of the year is special,” Elliott said. “It certainly brings a lot of eyes and a different perspective to what we do down here for this race.”

The race is set to get underway at 1:30 p.m. EST, one hour earlier from the original starting time due to pending rain in the forecast. Chase Briscoe will start on the pole in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, while 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric will start alongside in the #2 Team Penske Ford.

