“It wasn't anything personal”: When Kevin Harvick clarified his criticism of Dale Earnhardt Jr. after fan backlash

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick once found himself at the center of controversy when he made a candid comment about Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s impact on NASCAR. The backlash from Dale Jr.'s fans was swift and fierce, prompting Harvick to later explain that his comment was not personal but rather an honest response to a question that increased.The incident came from Kevin Harvick's appearance on his weekly SiriusXM NASCAR show after the Watkins Glen race in August 2017. During the show, Harvick shared his opinion on Dale Jr.'s performance and influence on NASCAR's trajectory. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver said that Dale Jr.'s lack of on-track success had stunted the growth of NASCAR because of his immense popularity despite not winning many races or championships in the latter part of his career.Those remarks didn't sit well with the two-time Xfinity champion's massive fan base. The backlash from fans was so intense that Harvick felt compelled to clarify his stance during the Michigan weekend race."The whole question started with what do you think about Dale Jr.'s performance. And we answered them honestly, and we answered the questions that they had, and it expanded into a conversation of the opinions and the things that I talked about. It wasn't anything personal." Kevin Harvick explained, as quoted by ESPN.The 49-year-old Bakersfield, California, native's comments were not to offend Dale Jr. as a person or driver but were a part of a fan question that expanded into a conversation."I found some of those comments hurtful" - Dale Jr. responded with grace to Kevin Harvick's commentTwo-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded with grace and respect after Kevin Harvick's 2017 remarks on his performance and influence on the sport sparked fan outrage. A few days later Dale Jr. admitted that his comments were hurtful, but he respects the former Cup champion's stature in the sport.Here's what Dale Jr. said [via ESPN]:"I have an incredible amount of respect for him. I found some of those comments hurtful. I still respect him as a champion and ambassador for the sport. That's just the way it is, I guess. I hate that's how he feels"Dale Earnhardt Jr. ended his 19-year-long NASCAR Cup Series career with 26 wins, including two Daytona 500s, 15 poles, and 260 top-10 finishes. He also won the 15 consecutive Cup Series Most Popular Driver awards from 2003 to 2017.