Amid the ongoing Donald Trump immigration raids, NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez praised and highlighted the significance of immigrants in the country while receiving a heartwarming welcome in Mexico City. The Trackhouse Racing driver moved to the US over a decade ago to pursue his dream career in racing.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began the raid operations to carry out the raids to search for migrants and deport them. Following the same on March 14, 2025, the United States Attorney General Pam Bondi permitted law enforcement officials to enter the homes of migrants without any search warrants. The law officials recently conducted a similar raid in Downey to carry out the immigrants.

In June of 2024, Suarez became a US citizen. He completed the ceremony with 48 candidates from 28 countries, and NASCAR President Steve Phelps was present to deliver the keynote address.

Despite becoming a US citizen, Daniel Suarez hasn't forgotten about his roots. While welcoming him at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the crowd greeted him with mariachis and luchadors. Following the instance, Suarez took the chance to appreciate the immigrants for their contribution to their country:

“A lot of solidarity, a lot of support. I think what we're experiencing today here at NASCAR is a great example. We're practically bringing the most American motorsports category to Mexico. If we work together, we can conquer the world."

“I hope that with peace, communication, and harmony, things can be resolved soon. The United States is one of the greatest countries in the world. And it's a country that was built by immigrants; we can't forget that. A victory would definitely be dedicated to them," he added. (via infobae.com)

The Trackhouse Racing driver won his first-ever home race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on June 14, 2025. He crossed the finish line 0.598 seconds ahead of Taylor Gray. Followed by Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill in third place and Christian Eckes in fourth place.

"I'm going to come at you swinging": Mexico Xfinity Series race champion Daniel Suarez on the upcoming Cup Series race

Ahead of the main Cup Series event, Viva Mexico 250, on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the Mexico City-based track, Daniel Suarez went on an interview with the Cup Scene YouTube channel. During the interview, Suarez opened up about his frustration with falling short of crew members for the 100-lap event.

The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver had to borrow crew members from the Xfinity Series for the Cup Series practice session. Reflecting on the same, he told the media:

"One of my main mechanics is not here yet, all my engineers are not here yet. So definitely today we're limping a little bit but I love adversity. I love it, you put me against the wall and I'm going to come at you swinging." [12:25 onwards]

Daniel Suarez ranks 28th on the Cup Series points table with 254 points to his credit. He has secured three top-ten and one top-five finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Additionally, after the Xfinity Series triumph, Suarez has high hopes for the Viva Mexico 250.

