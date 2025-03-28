"It was a frantic two hours": When Alex Bowman recalled the moment he got the call to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr. midway through the 2016 NASCAR Cup Series season as the NASCAR royalty faced concussion-like symptoms and had to withdraw from racing for treatment. As Bowman replaced Dale Jr, he recalled the frantic couple of hours after the replacement call.

Ad

Alex Bowman made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2014 for BK Racing and joined Tommy Baldwin Racing in 2015. Bowman was left without a seat for the 2016 season but was called upon mid-season by Hendrick Motorsports to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The Tucson native sat down with Hendrick Motorsports in September 2016 for an interview and answered multiple questions. Alex Bowman was asked about his reaction when he received the news about replacing Dale Jr, and what it was like for him after.

Ad

Trending

“I was at work, driving the simulator in Huntersville, N.C., and I didn’t answer the phone because we were making runs. I saw that Greg (Ives, crew chief) had called and I was like, “well, I should probably call him back.” I walked outside and he said that I needed to be at the airport in two hours. I had to find a dog sitter and do laundry. It was a frantic two hours, but it was pretty cool,” replied Alex Bowman.

Ad

NASCAR: New Hampshire 301-Practice - Source: Imagn

Bowman raced in only a handful of races with Hendrick Motorsports during the 2016 season with the best result being the P6 finish at the Can-Am 500 where he led the most laps.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to NASCAR for the 2017 season after receiving treatment with Bowman having to sit out the season. However, Dale decided to retire from the sport after the 2017 season, and Alex Bowman officially replaced him as a full-timer in the iconic #88 HMS Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson capitalized on Alex Bowman’s mistake at the 2025 Cup Series race at Homestead Miami

Alex Bowman started the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead Miami in pole position and was looking in the prime position to win the race. Kyle Larson was P2 in the final laps and capitalized on the HMS driver's mistake.

Ad

NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Imagn

Alex Bowman rode the wall in the final laps to maximize his speed and keep Kyle Larson at bay. Unfortunately, the HMS driver misjudged the same, and clipped the wall while doing so, allowing Larson to pass by.

Ad

The #5, known as the master of riding the wall then kept it clean to win the race. Speaking about the win after the race, Larson said, (via FOX Sports)

“Just proud of myself, proud of the team, just a lot of gritty, hard work there today between damage on pit road, qualifying bad, bad restarts, all that stuff. Just super pumped -- one of the coolest wins I think of my Cup career just because of all the heartbreak I've had here, the heartbreak yesterday, and to just keep my head down and keep digging feels really good.”

Bowman finished the race in P2 making it a 1-2 finish for Hendrick Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback