"It gives me goosebumps": When Kelley Earnhardt saw Josh Berry honor her racing past

Kelley Earnhardt Miller grew emotional upon seeing Josh Berry race in her former paint scheme at the Hickory Motor Speedway during the CARS Tour's NASCAR Throwback 276 event in 2017. He used a black #38 livery on his Chevrolet, paying tribute to Kelley.

Back in the 1990s, Kelley Earnhardt Miller participated in the Late Model Stock Series, where she drove the #38 car in an iconic black livery. This was part of her racing experience that she shared early in her career. Although she accomplished much more as a team owner and manager, she was once touted by many as the next driver to watch out for from the Earnhardt family.

In 2017, the CARS Tour announced a NASCAR Throwback 276 event, where Josh Berry turned up in the same livery that Kelley used during her racing years in the Late Stock Model Series. Interestingly, he did not tell her about it as he wanted to keep it as a surprise. This was quite an emotional moment for her, as she said:

"Josh didn’t elaborate, but he really wanted to surprise me," Earnhardt was quoted as saying by Short Track Scene. "I did know he was going to do this car, and to know that he thought of me honored and surprised me. I swear it looks just like my car. It gives me goosebumps and chills."

"This was just a way to give back": What Josh Berry said about paying tribute to Kelley Earnhardt Miller with special livery

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller have had a major influence on Josh Berry's NASCAR career. Berry first met Earnhardt Jr. back in 2008 through a sim racing event. Two years later, Earnhardt Jr. signed Berry in JR Motorsports to participate in the Late Model Racing Series, which paved the way for his NASCAR debut.

Berry, when using the special livery, mentioned that this was a way for him to honor both Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Earnhardt Jr., as they positively influenced his career.

"When we first heard about this Throwback race, this was the idea that first popped into my head," Berry said. "Dale, Kelley and L.W. (Miller) have been so influential to my career and this was just a way to give back."

Josh Berry debuted in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports in 2021, but it wasn't until 2024 that he would make his full-time debut with Stewart-Haas Racing. After the team ceased operations at the end of the season, Wood Brothers Racing signed him for this year.

He recently clinched his maiden victory at Las Vegas in the #21 Ford. This was a big positive for both the team and Berry.

