"It wasn't gonna happen": When Kyle Busch laughed off $100,000 bounty before Elliott and Larson accepted the challenge

Five years back, Kyle Busch was confident that the $100,000 challenge for full-time NASCAR Cup drivers to defeat the all-time Truck race winner was a tough deal for anyone.After Busch won his first Truck race of the 2020 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick and Gander RV &amp; Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis' announced the bounty for any Cup driver who could beat Busch in one of his scheduled Truck races.However, Busch laughed off the challenge and explained why the logistics and costs involved would discourage any driver from it, during an appearance on the Rubbin' is Racing podcast.&quot;No. It's not gonna happen. It's not gonna happen. Nobody's gonna pay the 140 grand on a rented truck, whether its for me and whether its for somebody else,&quot; Kyle Busch said.Busch also mentioned the complications of renting a truck for their respective OEM. For instance, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin would have had to rent a Toyota team to compete in the Truck Series.Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson did accept the bounty and competed in the No. 24 Chevrolet truck for GMS Racing. Elliott ran two of the four races and Larson participated in one. And in May that year, Elliott managed to hold off Busch at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He broke Busch's seven-race win streak and claimed the $100,000 bounty.Meanwhile, Busch was upset after his loss at Charlotte and criticized his Kyle Busch Motorsports' Toyota team's preparation.&quot;Not acceptable&quot; - When Kyle Busch was furious after Charlotte race blunderKyle Busch, who started the 2020 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 from the 16th position, moved to sixth place before a pit stop revealed issues with the truck's splitter. He fell back to 33rd after repairs but managed to climb back to second place. However, Busch only managed to finish 0.627 seconds behind Chase Elliott.Post-race, Busch shared his frustration with his crew.&quot;Sucks when you start the race with broken pieces after sitting for six months... There's going to be some f***ing talking when I get home. That's not acceptable. We got beat. Only took one blunder. One time, that's all it takes. Got beat,&quot; Kyle Busch said.The now 67-time NASCAR Truck Series winner faced a right-front bump stop issue and the makeshift repair affected the truck's handling throughout the race.&quot;Don't have any charity money for Samantha’s and my charity, for the Bundle of Joy Fund, and being able to get more babies out there. Bigger problems in the world, right?&quot; Busch added.Elliott donated his bounty to a COVID-19 charity, while Busch wanted it for his charity, the Bundle of Joy Fund.