  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • "It wasn't gonna happen": When Kyle Busch laughed off $100,000 bounty before Elliott and Larson accepted the challenge

"It wasn't gonna happen": When Kyle Busch laughed off $100,000 bounty before Elliott and Larson accepted the challenge

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 15, 2025 17:34 GMT
When Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson accepted the $100,000 challenge against Kyle Busch. Images via Imagn.
When Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson accepted the $100,000 challenge against Kyle Busch. Images via Imagn.

Five years back, Kyle Busch was confident that the $100,000 challenge for full-time NASCAR Cup drivers to defeat the all-time Truck race winner was a tough deal for anyone.

Ad

After Busch won his first Truck race of the 2020 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis' announced the bounty for any Cup driver who could beat Busch in one of his scheduled Truck races.

However, Busch laughed off the challenge and explained why the logistics and costs involved would discourage any driver from it, during an appearance on the Rubbin' is Racing podcast.

Ad
Trending
"No. It's not gonna happen. It's not gonna happen. Nobody's gonna pay the 140 grand on a rented truck, whether its for me and whether its for somebody else," Kyle Busch said.
Ad

Busch also mentioned the complications of renting a truck for their respective OEM. For instance, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin would have had to rent a Toyota team to compete in the Truck Series.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson did accept the bounty and competed in the No. 24 Chevrolet truck for GMS Racing. Elliott ran two of the four races and Larson participated in one. And in May that year, Elliott managed to hold off Busch at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He broke Busch's seven-race win streak and claimed the $100,000 bounty.

Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, Busch was upset after his loss at Charlotte and criticized his Kyle Busch Motorsports' Toyota team's preparation.

"Not acceptable" - When Kyle Busch was furious after Charlotte race blunder

Kyle Busch, who started the 2020 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 from the 16th position, moved to sixth place before a pit stop revealed issues with the truck's splitter. He fell back to 33rd after repairs but managed to climb back to second place. However, Busch only managed to finish 0.627 seconds behind Chase Elliott.

Ad

Post-race, Busch shared his frustration with his crew.

"Sucks when you start the race with broken pieces after sitting for six months... There's going to be some f***ing talking when I get home. That's not acceptable. We got beat. Only took one blunder. One time, that's all it takes. Got beat," Kyle Busch said.
Ad

The now 67-time NASCAR Truck Series winner faced a right-front bump stop issue and the makeshift repair affected the truck's handling throughout the race.

"Don't have any charity money for Samantha’s and my charity, for the Bundle of Joy Fund, and being able to get more babies out there. Bigger problems in the world, right?" Busch added.

Elliott donated his bounty to a COVID-19 charity, while Busch wanted it for his charity, the Bundle of Joy Fund.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications