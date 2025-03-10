"It wasn't in my heart anymore" - When Danica Patrick opened up about her decision to retire from racing

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick retired from Motorsports during the 2018 racing season. The Wisconsin born featured on the Nightline TV Show before her final professional and open wheel series race in May 2018 and detailed her decision to retire from Motorsports.

Danica Patrick retired at the age of 36, with the Indy 500 being her last IndyCar race and the iconic Daytona 500 being her last NASCAR race. Danica revealed how she didn't have it in her anymore to continue racing as it seemed that she couldn't progress or get better than what it was.

“It wasn't in my heart anymore. What I love about racing is that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control,” said Danica Patrick via abcnews.go.com.

Danica Patrick made her retirement announcement in November 2017, revealing what her last NASCAR and IndyCar races would be. Many criticised Danica for lasting in the professional series for 27 years despite her subpar results, to which the 42-year-old replied,

“Well, I seemed to be good enough for 27 years. So, that seemed to work out fine. Wasn't really a flash in the pan.”

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

Danica Patrick drove for Premium Motorsports in her last NASCAR race at Daytona. The American started the race in P28 and finished in P35 as she retired from the race. Patrick did comparatively well in her last IndyCar race, starting the race in P7 for Ed Carpenter Racing, but another retirement meant she finished P30.

Danica went on to work for Sky and other media companies as a motorsports reporter and analyst. The American recently stepped foot into the world of politics and supported Donald Trump during the 2024 US Presidential elections.

“What a crew” - Danica Patrick attended Donald Trump's inauguration

Danica Patrick attended multiple rallies to showcase her support for Donald Trump and even spoke on behalf of the US President. Patrick also used her social media presence to extend support to Trump and was present at the inauguration and oath-taking ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.

Patrick posted photos from the ceremony earlier this year in which she clicked a selfie with Logan Paul and Jake Paul. The caption of the post read,

“What a crew for the inauguration! So much fun and so much laughing! Thanks @alexbruesewitz! However, I have learned there are a few things politics don't care much about.... Food, water, and sleep. We departed at 8am and returned at 2pm. Thank god I packed some water and was able to finally eat my breakfast.”

Tulsi Gabbard was recently appointed as the Director of National Intelligence, and Danica was present for her court hearing. The 2008 Indy Japan 300 winner congratulated Gabbard and posted an Instagram post about the same.

