"It hurt the connection point with the fans": When Jimmie Johnson reflected on why he never connected with NASCAR fans

Jimmie Johnson was heading into his final Cup Series in 2020 as a full-time racer when he reflected on his popularity. Johnson admitted that his career's corporate structure and reserved personality might have hampered his fanbase in an era that saw other flamboyant racers.

Johnson was a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with Hendrick Motorsports but his public image never matched his dominance on the track. Johnson competed alongside dynamic drivers with strong fanbases and was often overshadowed due to his composed demeanor. Johnson never won NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award despite his illustrious track record.

Jimmie Johnson ahead of the 2011 Daytona 500 with his five-time champion racing suit. Source: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In an interview with Racing Boys Network’s Lee Spencer in February 2020, Johnson reflected that his reserved personality and his professional journey were the reasons for his inability to connect with the fans.

“In my eyes, I think there was a lack of connection with me. I think the way I was raised, and the way opportunities happened for me — being so structured and so corporate — that was the road I had to take. It created this opportunity for me, but I think it hurt the connection point with the fans. I was always, maybe, a bit reserved. And that just didn’t translate well,” said Johnson via FiveThirtyEight.

NASCAR fans gravitate towards underdog stories and dynamic personalities like Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Unlike them, Johnson was neither outspoken nor emotive. He was not an aggressive driver either and always came off as professional adding to his corporate image.

Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates his crew chief Chad Knaus after winning the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Championship - Source: Imagn

Moreover, his consistency on the track worked against him as the predictability in NASCAR in the late 2010s decreased the excitement for some fans when he won five championships back-to-back. Nielsen’s data also shows that there has been a steady decline in NASCAR TV viewership since 2005.

“There’s so much excitement in my heart” - Jimmie Johnson on his final season

Jimmie Johnson (48) congratulates teammate Chase Elliott (9) as he celebrates after winning the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Jimmie Johnson was excited about his last full season in the #48 Chevrolet of Hendrick Motorsports. Ahead of the 2020 Daytona 500, Johnson talked about his career, legacy, fans and future plans in an interview to US Today's Michelle Martinelli.

"Experiencing this year with the people that mean so much to me: Family, Rick (Henrick), my crew guys. To have this bond the years, the time, the depth of our experience and relationships — the people part of this is what I’m most excited for," said Johnson.

After deciding to put an end to his full-time NASCAR Cup Series career in 2020, Johnson found renewed energy prior to the season. He was aware that the end of the year was going to be emotional but did not want to miss out on the enjoyment because of his competitiveness.

While his calm nature might have stopped him from connecting with the fans, his legacy as one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers remains undeniable.

