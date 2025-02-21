"It was never a dream to turn into a big business": When Jeff Gordon embraced wine as more than a passion

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon previously produced wine, turning his passion into a thriving venture. He saw it as a valuable branding opportunity, and the wine business flourished for over a decade before closing in 2018.

Ad

Just before closing down Jeff Gordon Cellars, the Hendrick Motorsports legend reflected on the origins of his wine venture in a 2018 interview with Inc.com. He revealed that his interest in creating his brand was first ignited during a trip to Europe while celebrating his maiden championship victory in 1995.

After ordering an expensive bottle of wine, he was captivated by its taste, unlike anything he had experienced before. He also had a close relationship with Ron Miller, who worked in marketing for DuPont, the primary sponsor of the #24 Hendrick Motorsports team. Miller played a key role in connecting him with winemakers and distributors.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the origins of his wine-producing endeavor, he said:

"That all started from after I won my first championship in 1995. I was in Europe and wanted to celebrate the championship, so I went out to dinner and ordered an expensive bottle of wine. I took a sip and thought, 'Okay, so this is how it’s possible for wine to taste.'

Ad

"At the time, Ron Miller worked in marketing for DuPont Performance Coatings (now Axalta) and he and I were pretty close. He said, “You should do your own wine. I’ll set you up with some wine makers and help you distribute it."

"It was never a dream to turn into a big business; it was more of a passion that turned into a great business — and a great branding opportunity," Gordon added.

Ad

Jeff Gordon Cellars was established in 2004, with the four-time Cup Series champion collaborating with winemakers August "Joe" Briggs and Jesse Inman. They sourced fruit from top vineyards in California’s Napa and Sonoma counties, specializing in red wines like Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir.

Jeff Gordon elaborates on his life-changing wine-tasting experience

Born in Vallejo, California, near wine country, Jeff Gordon recalls passing by vineyards and wondering what they were all about. It was during a trip to London that his passion for wine truly ignited. Opting for a White Burgundy from French winemaker Joseph Drouhin, he was captivated by the way it was expertly served and decanted, leaving a lasting impression on him.

Ad

"The mid-’90s is what really stands out to me. I won a championship, and I went to London and decided to go out to a really nice restaurant and celebrate. I’d never seen a wine list like that before. It was mind-boggling, the variations as well as the quality of the wines. I went with a white Burgundy, a Joseph Drouhin. They decanted it—it was a whole experience, not to mention the wine was just superb. I really started getting more into drinking wine after that," he said (via JeffGordon.com)

Ad

In May 2018, the 4x NASCAR Cup Series champion announced his decision to discontinue production of future wine varietals.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"