"It was nothing intentional": When Joey Logano tried to clear the air as Kyle Busch saw red

Joey Logano has had numerous incidents with rivals on pit roads, but his clash with Kyle Busch after the 2017 Las Vegas race has stood out. The fist brawl that the pair engaged in left the then-JGR driver dripping with blood, but the Team Penske driver aimed to clear the animosity between the two by asserting that his clash with Busch was unintentional.

At the 2017 Kobalt 400, the NASCAR sphere saw the clash of two titans. On the final lap of the race, Busch and Logano came together as the latter lost control of the Ford and bumped the then-JGR driver.

While this wrecked Busch's race as he finished 22nd, the Team Penske driver was able to get the hang of his car and claimed a fourth-place result. Furious after the incident and how he was dealt the major blow early on in the season, Busch charged his way to the No. 22 car and started a fist fight.

Though the 40-year-old had started the brawl, he was seemingly the one left with major blows, as blood seeped down from his forehead. However, sharing his views on how his former teammate viewed the incident way differently than he did, Joey Logano said, via ESPN:

"I was racing hard there at the end. Kyle and I usually race well together and don't have any issues. He tried to take me down into the corner underneath Brad; [I] about crashed on entry and then I was still trying to gather it up by the center, and I was going to spin out, and so I'm trying to chase it up [the track] and he was there. It was nothing intentional, but obviously he thinks that. We'll move on."

Logan and Busch have had some notable incidents since the two started racing together on the same field.

Joey Logano has a long-standing feud with Kyle Busch

Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ryan Blaney crashing at the NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn

While some people mention their 2013 Kansas clash as the first fire point, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch's rivalry has still not faded away. The two retained a formal relationship, and the former even admitted how he and Busch have a similar driving style.

However, this rivalry was reignited at the Daytona 500 earlier in the year, where Logano caused a massive wreck with 15 laps to go, leaving the RCR driver infuriated, via NASCAR:

"Looks like the fastest car got in a hurry to get to the wreck. Logano was by far the fastest car today. Saw a lot of laps led. And he could about do anything. The Penske cars were very strong... You’ve got to know how wide your race car is to be able to find a hole that it’ll fit in, and he obviously doesn’t know that."

Meanwhile, Logano has already secured a victory this season and has bagged a playoff spot, while Kyle Busch is having a subpar 2025 campaign.

