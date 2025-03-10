"It wasn't on my radar at all": When Kasey Kahne’s unexpected NASCAR retirement party left him speechless

Kasey Kahne, the former NASCAR driver returning for a one-off this year, once shared his thoughts on his surprise retirement party in 2018. Kahne admitted he would've said no if it hadn't been a surprise, saying he didn't think of needing one.

Ad

Despite being reluctant to celebrate his milestones, Kahne had a strong run in NASCAR, amassing 31 wins across the three national series, 18 of which were earned in the Cup Series with teams like Hendrick Motorsports and Red Bull Racing.

His retirement party at the BoatYard Eats facility in Cornelius, North Carolina, saw several NASCAR personalities, including Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Michael Waltrip. More than 200 people attended the celebration of the Washington native's racing career.

Ad

Trending

"People weren’t there (at work) that day and were saying things to me and texting me and everything just seemed off," Kahne told NASCAR.com.

"I usually keep my days pretty normal, so I could tell something was going on. Up until then, I had no clue there was any type of party. I didn’t even think there needed to be one. I never thought of having a NASCAR retirement type party. It wasn’t on my radar at all."

Ad

He added:

"If it wasn’t a surprise, I would have said no. So it was really good."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kasey Kahne retired from the sport midseason in 2018 while driving for Leavine Family Racing. He had medical issues related to heat exhaustion and dehydration that prevented him from racing competitively in a stock car.

Fast forward to today, the 44-year-old is set to drive for Richard Childress Racing in NASCAR's return to Rockingham Speedway in April. He will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet Xfinity car for 250 laps around the 1.017-mile track.

"I'm excited to get back": Kasey Kahne on return to NASCAR at Rockingham

Kasey Kahne expressed excitement for the chance to drive a stock car again. The 18-time Cup race winner last drove in NASCAR in 2018 when his season was cut short due to medical issues. He also raced at Rockingham Speedway and won in 2012.

Ad

In a press release, Kahne said:

"I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway [...] Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool."

Ad

The returning NASCAR driver thanked Richard Childress Racing for the ride and former boss Rick Hendrick for sponsoring his one-off entry through HendrickCars.com.

"Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers," he added.

Kasey Kahne last drove the No. 95 Chevrolet before retiring in 2018 - Source: Imagn

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway is scheduled for April 19. The event will happen between the Bristol and Talladega race weekends while the Cup Series takes a one-week break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback