"It's the best guy in the world to go race against": When Kurt Busch outdueled his younger brother in NASCAR overtime

Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch are one of the few sibling pairs to have won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the history of the sport. Moreover, the two dueled at the 2019 Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, where the older brother prevailed. However, this victory came after a fierce battle with his brother, whom he later claimed to be the best driver to race against in the world.

The Busch brothers were known for racing fiercely on track, as both of them have won the elusive Cup Series titles. Though Kurt does not race anymore, his battles with Kyle still live on in the memories of racing fans.

On the other hand, the pair's first 1-2 finish, where Kurt prevailed over Kyle, came at Kentucky Speedway. While the 40-year-old led the most laps of anyone at the race, an overtime restart saw both of them scrambling for position, where his elder brother snubbed him of a victory with a photo finish.

Kurt and Kyle were separated by less than eight one-hundredths of a second at the timing line. Reflecting on how the two battled tooth and nail for the victory, Kurt Busch said after climbing out of his car on the homestretch, via NASCAR's official website:

"Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I’m proud he (Kyle) gave me a little room on the outside. He could have clobbered us against the wall, and he probably would have got it. What an awesome run.

"Whatever last week was, we got the ‘W’ now! That was epic. I was hopeful that we would get a shot, just one more restart. We got that yellow … with my little brother – it’s the best guy in the world to go race against."

After retiring from racing in 2022, Kurt Busch will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2026.

Kyle Busch is proud of Kurt Busch for being in the NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2026

Kyle Busch (L), his mother Gaye Busch, and his brother Kurt Busch (R) - Source: Imagn

With Kurt Busch being inducted into the Hall of Fame next year, Kyle Busch was ecstatic. Seeing his brother's name etched into the history of the sport after accomplishing a host of feats in his time racing, the two-time champion was proud of his brother's achievement.

Taking to X, Kyle wrote:

"What an incredible achievement to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame! Your dedication, hard work, and passion for the sport have truly paid off, and being a Cup Series Champion and Daytona 500 Champion is no small feat.

"I couldn't be prouder of you! You’ve not only made a name for yourself on the racetrack but also inspired so many with your journey. This honor is a testament to your talent and perseverance."

On the other hand, Kyle Busch races on in the Cup Series. After parting ways with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022, he joined Richard Childress Racing, where he is slated to stay until the end of the 2026 season at least.

