"It's definitely tough timing for me": When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. faced an uncertain NASCAR future after Roush’s decision

In 2019, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. addressed the uncertainties he faced after Roush Fenway Racing decided to terminate their contract with him. This has come only a month after RFR agreed to put Stenhouse Jr. in their Cup Series for the next two years, 2020 and 2021.

In September 2019, Roush Fenway Racing (currently Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing) announced that they would not execute the remaining two years of the contract with Stenhouse Jr. and bring in Chris Buescher, a former Roush development driver, as a replacement for the upcoming Cup Series seasons.

This untimely, shocking, and 'unfortunate' decision of RFR to send Stenhouse Jr. out of the team put him in grave jeopardy, as only a handful of seats were available for the next season.

“It was unfortunate for sure, definite tough timing for myself and my group to try to find another option," Ricky Stenhouse Jr. told the media, as per The Detroit News.

Stenhouse Jr. joined RFR from Wood Brothers Racing in 2012 and stayed with the team till 2019. He claimed two wins (both in 2017) during his stay with the team, and had a 13th-place finish in the 2017 Cup Series season as his best statistics for Roush Fenway Racing.

After his RFR time ran out, the Memphis-born driver moved to JTG Daugherty in 2020, and is racing with the same team currently. However, JTG Daugherty Racing was rebranded in 2025 and was renamed to HYAK Motorsports. As of now, he drives the #47 entry Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for HYAK Motorsports, and is the only driver for the team.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. summed up 11 years of experience with Roush Fenway Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ahead of his switch to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2020, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. opened up about his days with Jack Roush's team, Roush Fenway Racing (via AP):

“I’ve got to look back on the 11 years [including development days] I had with Jack, and winning races and championships, and getting my first Cup win and being competitive. Not as consistent as we wanted,” Stenhouse said before choking out his next words.

“At the end of it all, I am very thankful that Jack took a chance on a dirt racer from Mississippi to come drive his cars. That was fun. A little emotional with the relationship Jack and I have. Only team I’ve ever been at.”

As of the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400, Stenhouse Jr. has 436 races to his name in over 14 years, where he racked up four wins, three pole positions, and 60 Top 10s.

