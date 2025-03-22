"It’s the most emotional win I’ve ever had" - When Joe Gibbs honored his late son after Denny Hamlin's Daytona 500 victory

Denny Hamlin's 2019 Daytona 500 win was a 'special' day for Joe Gibbs Racing who had lost their co-owner, J.D. Gibbs a month earlier. The win became an emotional moment for his father and owner, Joe Gibbs who dedicated the win to his late son.

Jason Dean Gibbs' legacy extended beyond the racetracks as a successful owner. He was also a mentor and friend to many within the sport. Joe Gibbs Racing had an underwhelming 2018 season with one racer in the final four and Denny Hamlin not securing a single victory. The situation remained bleak at the start of the 2019 Cup Series with the mournful loss of Jason due to a degenerative neurological disease.

(L-R) Joe Gibbs, J.D. Gibbs, and Kyle Busch celebrate in victory lane on November 9, 2013- Source: Getty

The #11 JGR veteran bounced back with a win in the first race in the 2019 season at the Daytona 500, leading a JGR 1-2-3 finish. After the race, team owner Joe Gibbs was overwhelmed with emotion and called it the most significant and emotional victory of his life. Talking to the media he said:

"It’s the most emotional and the biggest win I’ve ever had in my life — in anything. It was just an unbelievable night, unbelievable crowd. The whole thing was just a special memory for me, and it’s one I’ll never forget, and it’s the most important night of my occupational life.”

The race saw JGR #18 Kyle Busch finish second and #20 Erik Jones finish third in an all-Joe Gibbs Racing podium finish. Joe Gibbs also believed that his son's presence played a role in his team's win:

"What happened here is really unreal. I am just thrilled. I think J.D. had the best view of everything. It’s really an unbelievable experience. I just want to thank the Lord for letting us be a part of this.”

It was a bittersweet moment for the father who lost his son and the owner who celebrated the win in Jason's memory.

The second Daytona 500 is a 'little more special' for Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates with the Harley J. Earl Trophy in victory lane. - Source: Imagn

The 2019 Daytona 500 triumph was special for the winner Denny Hamlin as well. Besides being his second Daytona win, Hamlin was discovered by Jason Dean Gibbs and championed throughout his career. Moreover, the Toyota Camry Hamlin raced in was #11 which was Jason's favourite number. Denny Hamlin said after the race:

“I know (Joe Gibbs) would have been happy with any one of his cars going out there and getting a victory. But, obviously one with his son’s name on the door and number, it’s probably a little more special.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing team dedicated the victory to its late co-owner, Jason, celebrating his legacy with a remarkable start to the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Busch went on to win his second championship that year, which saw three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers finishing in the top four in the Championship standings..

