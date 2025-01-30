“It’s everybody’s right to pick their driver”: When Chase Elliott responded to fans of retiring NASCAR stars

Chase Elliott has often been viewed as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, particularly after the retirement of legends like Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards and Dale Earnhardt Jr. When Elliott started his NASCAR Cup Series career, some of these legends were at the end of their careers, and he once responded about making fans of these retiring NASCAR legends to his fans.

In 2017, during an interview with veteran NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck, Chase Elliott was candid about the responsibility of earning fan support rather than inheriting it. The #9 HMS driver admitted that he welcomes fans who choose to support him but understands and accepts when they connect with other drivers as well.

While addressing fans of retiring NASCAR stars, Elliott said:

“In my opinion, whatever people can find a genuine relationship with in a driver, whatever that is — if it’s a passion that they share with the driver or a thing they like about that driver, the driver’s attitude, the way they race, whatever it is — as long as they can make that connection with them and be genuine and not pull for somebody because somebody told them to, then whoever it is - If it’s me or somebody else, I’m good with that. It’s everybody’s right and decision to pick their driver and pull for them. If it’s me, great; if it’s not, then I get it, too.”

Last year, the 29-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native became NASCAR’s most popular driver for the seventh consecutive season. This is the only NASCAR award determined by fan votes, and Elliott earned 266,363 votes after defeating his teammate Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Chase Elliott once revealed why he doesn’t like fan interactions while eating

In the aforementioned interview, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion discussed the appropriate etiquette for fans looking for autographs or interactions with him, particularly during personal moments like having dinner.

When Gluck asked if fans should come over for an autograph while eating, Elliott replied:

“That’s a good question. If you’re eating, I’d say definitely not. I wouldn’t want to come bother them while they were eating dinner. I think there’s a right and wrong way to do that; it’s definitely further appreciated when someone will take some extra time — if they have the time — to wait until you’re done eating or at least wait until you’re walking outside or whatever. That will certainly be appreciated.”

Chase Elliott is gearing up for his 10th NASCAR Cup Series season with Hendrick Motorsports. Last year, he wrapped up his season with a seventh-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings. He will look to make it into the championship 4 race in 2025, as the Georgia native hasn’t been able to advance in the last two seasons.

Catch Chase Elliott in action at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2 on FOX.

