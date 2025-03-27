"It's a great honor": When Josh Berry appreciated Rick Hendrick for trusting him to fill in for Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) replaced Chase Elliott with Josh Berry for multiple races in the 2023 season after the former suffered a major injury while snowboarding. Berry found this prestigious opportunity to set a mark in the Series and expressed his gratitude towards owner Rick Hendrick.

Shortly after the first two rounds of the 2023 season, Elliott suffered a fracture in his left leg, and Hendrick Motorsports soon confirmed that he would be out of racing for the coming races. Berry, who was in his second full-time season with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, was given a five-race opportunity to pilot the #9 as Elliott's replacement.

"I'm just thankful that these guys, Mr. Hendrick and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, thought of me to come fill in for [Chase] in this moment," Berry told the media as reported by CBS Sports in March. "Without a doubt it's gonna be a great challenge for me, but with great challenge comes great opportunity for me to learn and grow as a driver and work around a lot of really talented and smart people here at Hendrick Motorsports."

Before this, Berry had raced in the Cup Series twice for Spire Motorsports in 2021 as a replacement driver. He mentioned that it was an honor to race for the most successful team in NASCAR history.

"It's definitely a great honor to drive for Hendrick Motorsports regardless of the situation. So I'm gonna try to do the best I can for these guys."

Berry made his full-time debut in the series last year with Stewart-Haas Racing and moved to Wood Brothers Racing this season after the former ceased operations.

Chase Elliott reflects on the Homestead-Miami 2025 race

The #9 had a decent run, starting the Straight Talk Wireless 400 in 18th place and running within the top-10 for most of the race. However, at the end of the second stage of the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Elliott was penalized after a pit-lane incident.

This penalty cost him his top-10 position and forced him to resume in 30th during the final stage. Although he made up a few places, Elliott had to settle for 18th position, not his best result this year.

"Hate the way yesterday ended, but proud of our 9 group for sticking with it. Got our guys’ backs through it all. Martinsville next," Elliott wrote on X.

Elliott has had three finishes within the top 10 this year, marking his best finish at fourth at the Circuit of the Americas. Though he has remained consistent, he is still in search of a victory.

