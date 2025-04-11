“It’s great for the sport”: When Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart supported having Danica Patrick as a NASCAR driver

  • home icon
By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Apr 11, 2025 20:32 GMT
AdvoCare 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
When Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart supported having Danica Patrick as a NASCAR driver (Getty Images)

Danica Patrick, one of the few women in the NASCAR Cup Series history, was welcomed with open arms by the Stewart-Haas Racing crew when she debuted in 2012. She had made herself popular in the IndyCar Series at the time, with her victory in Japan, 2008, mounting a historical achievement.

In 2010, Patrick debuted in the Nationwide Series (now Xfinity Series) with JR Motorsports on a part-time schedule. Her second season in the series was far better, with three top-10 finishes in the 12 races she participated in. Her performance earned her a seat with Stewart-Haas Racing. Jeff Gordon saw it as a positive to add her to the Cup Series, stating that it was a good move for the sport.

"It’s great for the sport," Jeff Gordon stated about Danica Patrick via CNN in February 2012. "Who doesn’t want to see a female driver come in here and be able to race with the guys and do well and be marketable? It’s great for the sport."
Moreover, Tony Stewart, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, also appreciated Danica Patrick's skill set, which he said he had noticed in the Nationwide Series during her stint with JR Motorsports.

"Anything can happen here; it is anybody’s ballgame," Stewart said via the same source. "She did a really good job in July last year in the Nationwide race when I ran with her. I was really impressed at how smooth she was and how good a job she did. … There is no doubt in my mind she has the talent to do it."
A glance at Danica Patrick's NASCAR Cup Series career

Danica Patrick raced in the Cup Series between 2012 and 2018, spending most of her career with Stewart-Haas Racing. However, she wasn't able to replicate her success from open-wheel racing and mostly made up for the back of the field or stayed in the middle. She also had occasional top-10 finishes but never a victory. A pole position at the 2013 Daytona 500 was her best qualifying position.

Patrick also raced full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2012 and was much more consistent in the series but never managed to win a race.

She participated in her final race at the 2018 season-opening Daytona 500 with Premium Motorsports but crashed out in stage 2. Although she retired from racing a while back, Patrick's work still revolves around motorsports. She is a Formula 1 presenter with Sky Sports, a role in which she first appeared in 2021. Moreover, she also appears on several podcasts, moving towards the broadcasting side of motorsports.

Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer.

