"It’s an opportunity of a lifetime": When Chase Elliott embraced the pressure of filling Jeff Gordon’s legendary shoes in NASCAR

In 2016, Chase Elliott opened up about the daunting task of filling in for Jeff Gordon at Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, he was already a Cup Series driver by then after he debuted with HMS in 2015.

Ad

In January 2015, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Elliott would make his debut with the #25 car and have Kenny Francis, Kasey Kahne's crew chief, as his crew chief. Interestingly, the team also announced that Elliott would move to Gordon's ride from 2016.

Gordon, one of NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports' most renowned drivers, decided to quit from full-time Cup Series obligations at the end of 2015. As a result, HMS decided to put a fresh face on the iconic #24 Chevrolet from 2016.

Ad

Trending

Chase Elliott sat with HendrickMotorsports.com ahead of the 2016 season, where he addressed the building pressure on him. Speaking about the opportunity and how he was preparing to fill in for Gordon, Elliott said:

"I think it’s a very special opportunity and I think it’s an opportunity of a lifetime. It’s an honor to have the support of Jeff (Gordon) and him being supportive of that move and transition into that number. I think it’s a cool time to make a change and looking forward to make the most of it."

Ad

As Elliott drove the entire Cup Series season in the #24 car with Hendrick Motorsports, he did not disappoint. Even though the HMS driver failed to claim a victory that year, he finished 2016 with two pole positions, 10 Top 5s, and 17 Top 10s.

Elliott's average start position through the season was 11.33, and his average finish position was 14.58. In the end, he finished the rookie year in 10th place with 2285 points. Elliott's teammate at HMS, Jimmie Johnson, claimed the championship that year.

Ad

When Chase Elliott shared his role model in NASCAR

During the conversation with Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott also unraveled his role model in the sport. When asked about the same, the HMS driver said:

"I have a lot. I have been very lucky to be surrounded by good people. I have always looked up to my dad -- both my parents -- and my grandmother was always a big one."

Ad

"As far as racers, I was always a big Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne and Jimmie Johnson (former NASCAR Cup Series drivers) fan since I was really little. Those are three guys I always had a lot of respect for and looked up to," he added.

Chase Elliott continued to race in the #24 car for HMS for two full years after they changed the number to #9 to honor his father, Bill Elliott, a former Cup Series driver. In 2020, Elliott Jr. became a Cup Series champion and is continuing to drive for HMS coming into the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback