“It’s ridiculous”: When Brad Keselowski vowed to break NASCAR’s ‘stranglehold’ if put in charge

Back in 2010, Brad Keselowski shared his thoughts on the NASCAR testing ban and revealed that if given a chance, he would eradicate it. In an interview, the NASCAR driver termed the ban "ridiculous" and stated that it was strangling the sport.
In 2010, NASCAR maintained its testing bans in the Cup, Xfinity, Truck, Truck East, and Truck West series. However, they relaxed the testing for the regional tour series, but for the nationwide series, the guidelines were strict.
The governing body reportedly banned testing to reduce operating costs for teams and promote more parity among participating teams. However, multiple team owners and drivers, including Brad Keselowski, opposed it.
Keselowski appeared for an interview with Jeff Gluck, a former journalist with SB Nation. There, in the customary tradition of answering 12 questions, one of which was regarding a change he would make in NASCAR if he were in charge.
"Without hesitation, I'd get rid of the testing ban, Keselowski said without hesitation. "It's ridiculous. It has a stranglehold on the sport and it's slowly getting tighter and tighter, like a python."
Following this, he was asked to share his thoughts on the testing ban, and if it allows the bigger teams to be on par with the smaller teams. Speaking on this, he added:
"No, that allows the smaller teams to have an excuse, is what it does. That's the biggest excuse I've ever heard in my life. That's ridiculous. Yes, it costs money. But if you can't figure out a way to test, you don't belong in the sport. That's just all-out honesty."
Notably, the NASCAR testing ban is still in place for all teams across all three nationwide series: the Cup, Xfinity, and the Truck Series. There is also no update on whether it will be lifted in the upcoming seasons.
Brad Keselowski shared his thoughts after a painful Atlanta loss
Brad Keselowski missed out on a victory once again as the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver finished the Echopark Speedway Cup Series race in second place. The #6 driver came home, just shy of Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott.
Here's what the RFK driver said (via Frontstretch) about how he felt after the race.
“I don’t think about [the playoffs], I just want to win… every [loss] stings."
Keselowski started his race from sixth place after a decent qualifying on Saturday. He improved to second place by the end of Stage 1, but dropped to 10th by Stage 2. Even though he got back on top in the final stage, it was too late for him to take the Checkered Flag ahead of Elliott.
