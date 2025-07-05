“It’s ridiculous”: When Brad Keselowski vowed to break NASCAR’s ‘stranglehold’ if put in charge

Back in 2010, Brad Keselowski shared his thoughts on the NASCAR testing ban and revealed that if given a chance, he would eradicate it. In an interview, the NASCAR driver termed the ban "ridiculous" and stated that it was strangling the sport.

Ad

In 2010, NASCAR maintained its testing bans in the Cup, Xfinity, Truck, Truck East, and Truck West series. However, they relaxed the testing for the regional tour series, but for the nationwide series, the guidelines were strict.

The governing body reportedly banned testing to reduce operating costs for teams and promote more parity among participating teams. However, multiple team owners and drivers, including Brad Keselowski, opposed it.

Keselowski appeared for an interview with Jeff Gluck, a former journalist with SB Nation. There, in the customary tradition of answering 12 questions, one of which was regarding a change he would make in NASCAR if he were in charge.

Ad

Trending

"Without hesitation, I'd get rid of the testing ban, Keselowski said without hesitation. "It's ridiculous. It has a stranglehold on the sport and it's slowly getting tighter and tighter, like a python."

Following this, he was asked to share his thoughts on the testing ban, and if it allows the bigger teams to be on par with the smaller teams. Speaking on this, he added:

Ad

"No, that allows the smaller teams to have an excuse, is what it does. That's the biggest excuse I've ever heard in my life. That's ridiculous. Yes, it costs money. But if you can't figure out a way to test, you don't belong in the sport. That's just all-out honesty."

Notably, the NASCAR testing ban is still in place for all teams across all three nationwide series: the Cup, Xfinity, and the Truck Series. There is also no update on whether it will be lifted in the upcoming seasons.

Ad

Brad Keselowski shared his thoughts after a painful Atlanta loss

Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and Brad Keselowski race during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Echo Park Speedway - Source: Getty

Brad Keselowski missed out on a victory once again as the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver finished the Echopark Speedway Cup Series race in second place. The #6 driver came home, just shy of Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott.

Ad

Here's what the RFK driver said (via Frontstretch) about how he felt after the race.

“I don’t think about [the playoffs], I just want to win… every [loss] stings."

Keselowski started his race from sixth place after a decent qualifying on Saturday. He improved to second place by the end of Stage 1, but dropped to 10th by Stage 2. Even though he got back on top in the final stage, it was too late for him to take the Checkered Flag ahead of Elliott.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.