'It's still a goal I never got to achieve': When Tony Stewart turned down Roger Penske’s Indy 500 offer

About 12 years ago, former NASCAR driver and team owner Tony Stewart was offered to race at the Indianapolis 500 by Roger Penske but he turned it down.

The Indy 500 is usually held every year on Memorial Day weekend. In December 2012, Team Penske owner Roger Penske invited Stewart to drive for him in the 2013 Indy 500. However, Stewart refused the offer to race at the NASCAR Cup Series race, the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

"Trust me. Every May I sit there and I want to be there so bad. It's still a goal I never got to achieve, as far as winning the Indy 500. The great thing is, I'm still just as much of a race fan when it comes to the Indy 500 as anybody," Tony Stewart said (via autoweek.com).

"You still miss it, you still wish you could be a part of it but my career path went a different direction."

Stewart had tried the 'double' before, racing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 twice. In 2001, he became the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles (1,800 km) of the two races in one day. Stewart finished sixth at the Indy 500 and third at the Coca-Cola 600 that year. He is also the only driver to win championships in both IndyCar and NASCAR.

'All I did...was just drink water' - Tony Stewart on the 'Double Duty'

Tony Stewart raced in the IndyCar Series for a time before debuting in NASCAR in 1998. The Columbus, Indiana native competed in 26 IndyCar races and won three.

During an episode of the 'Undeniable with Dan Patrick' show on the YouTube channel Youth Inc. last year, Stewart was asked how he felt after the Indy 500 during his "Memorial Day Double" attempt. He replied to the same and said:

"Terrible. I was so worried about being dehydrated that all I did, all race morning, was just drink water. And then, when we started the 600, it was really, really hot that day. Toward the end of the race, the last 100 miles of the race, I needed to be anywhere but inside a race car. I was worn out, I was hot, tired… but we finished fourth," said Stewart [1:32 onwards]

Stewart also shared his reasons for attempting the double.

"The Indianapolis 500, ever since I was a kid. I mean, that was the race that I wanted to win. And so, I had a three-year contract with Menard, and, you know, the first year there, I led the first 44 laps of the race and blew a motor. Ran fifth the year before, but still didn't win it," Tony Stewart said [00:35 onwards].

Stewart raced at the Indy 500 multiple times and had a best finish of fifth in 1997.

