"It's not worth the risk of his health": When Amy Earnhardt took a firm stand against husband Dale Earnhardt Jr. racing in the 2018 Clash

Dale Earnhardt Jr. walked away from full-time racing before the 2017 season. But the itch to race never dies in a two-time NASCAR champion. So there were talks about him racing in the 2018 Advance Auto Parts Clash.

However, his wife Amy wouldn’t risk her husband’s health. The veteran racer had missed the final 18 races of the 2016 season due to the aftermath of a concussion. The following year, Dale Jr. focused on recovery and decided that it was time to throw in the towel.

Amy said at the time,

“I've received many comments on Dale Jr. running the 2018 Clash, based on whether or not I give my blessing. Considering his struggles last fall with his injury, we are very blessed that he is now healthy, happy & able to enjoy his final season...and hopefully many years beyond racing.”

Back then, the season-opening Clash used to be a wreckfest. The story remains the same even to this day. This year, several drivers like Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry fell prey to the daredevilish nature of the event.

So, when asked if Amy Earnhardt would want her husband to enter that race, her answer was simple:

“It's not worth the risk of his health.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. listened to his wife. Prioritizing his health, the Hall of Famer sat out. That year, he finished 32nd, with 461 points to his name. His nephew, Jeffrey Earnhardt, also a race car driver, placed 41st with 159 points to his name.

But Dale Jr. didn’t give up racing. He competed in at least one race every year in the Xfinity Series under the banner of JR Motorsports, which he co-owns alongside sister Kelley and Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes a heartfelt admission about Amy Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy have been together for about 15 years and married for eight. Recently, the couple started doing a new show on Dirty Mo Media called “Bless Your Hardt”, which is all about funny moments, everyday struggles, and heartfelt stories from the Earnhardt family.

In the latest episode of the show, Dale Jr. told his wife how much he admires her ability to look after everyone in the family.

“Amy is kind of the crew chief of the family, making sure that everybody’s fed… that everybody’s clean and just all the basic things,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (3:01 onwards). “Amy’s kind of the one in charge or the one that’s sort of over all of that.”

The Earnhardts currently live in Mooresville, North Carolina. They have two daughters together whom they lovingly call Isla and Nicole. Speaking of how much the little girls look up to their mother, Dale Jr. said,

“I admire how you take care of them and how they look to you right? I admire how they, envy a bit sometimes how they know that you’re the one that can do it and handle anything.”

While Dale Earnhardt Jr. admires Amy, it’s safe to say that the fans admire their relationship.

