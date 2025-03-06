“It is a timeless pairing” - When Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha candidly revealed her fashion preferences

Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, are among NASCAR's most beloved couples. Samantha, a social media influencer, frequently captivates fans with her impeccable fashion sense and regularly shares her workout routines with her fans.

Kyle and Samantha tied a knot in December 2010, and since then, the latter's fashion choices have evolved over the decade. Before becoming a mom to Brexton and Lennix, Samantha shared her fashion preferences in a 2014 interview with The Tennessee Life, highlighting her favorite trends across different seasons.

She shared that plaid and leopard prints are her favorite and go-to styles for the fall season. She also revealed that she loves mixing and matching classic black and white, describing it as a "timeless pairing" that can also add an edgy touch.

"Fall to me is always about plaid and leopard and I actually really like to mix these two prints together. I also really love black and white mixed together. It is a timeless pairing and can be made to look really edgy," she said.

Samantha also said that she likes to add a splash of her summer trends in fall, preferring midi skirts. She mentioned the comfort of boyfriend jeans paired with a graphic tee for a laid-back, effortless look.

"Also, I am bringing my midi skirts from summer into fall. It is such a feminine shape but takes on an instant edgy vibe when paired with booties and a leather jacket. Also, I love boyfriend jeans (they are so comfortable) paired with a graphic tee for a laid-back look," she added.

Kyle Busch's wife described her style in three words — mood, confident, and bold. She explained that she doesn’t favor one particular style, as it often changes with her mood. She added that she rocks all her outfits with confidence and enjoys experimenting with colors and patterns.

When Kyle Busch's wife revealed her sweet husband's" Christmas gesture

In the same interview, Kyle Busch's wife also revealed her love for shoes, admitting to having a big collection. She credited her grandmother, who she said was a fashionista and owned close to 200 pairs of shoes.

Samantha also revealed that Kyle Busch built her a shoe wall for Christmas, where she proudly displays all her footwear.

"SHOES! I blame this on my grandmother. She was a fashionista and shoe lover herself and it clearly rubbed off on me! She unfortunately had dementia and we had to move her out of her house and into my parent’s home when I was in high school. As we were helping her pack up, we counted probably close to 200 pairs of shoes from throughout the decades…if only I was her shoe size! My sweet husband even built me a shoe wall for Christmas two years ago so all of mine are on display!" Samantha said.

A wife of a two-time NASCAR Cup champion also quoted Marilyn Monroe, "Give a girl the right pair of shoes and she can conquer the world," and suggested that shoes transform an outfit and make a statement.

