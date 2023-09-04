“It took 4 hours”: Danica Patrick gets stuck at least 3 times in the burning man festival

Former NASCAR sensation Danica Patrick found herself in an unexpected and muddy predicament at this year's Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.

Amid the annual gathering of almost 80,000 free-spirited individuals, the event took an unforeseen turn when a late-summer storm transformed the festival grounds into a quagmire of mud, stranding participants with no working toilets.

The former NASCAR driver shared her adventure via an Instagram Story on Sunday, recounting her challenges that emerged amidst the muck.

Danica Patrick's Instagram story

"Made it out. Stuck 3 times and it took 4 hours... but on pavement," Patrick's Instagram Story read, accompanied by photos of the festival's muddy aftermath.

Burning Man, renowned for its distinctive blend of art, music, and self-expression, is typically held in the Black Rock Desert, located roughly 110 miles north of Reno, Nevada.

However, this year's edition became a memorable chapter in the festival's history due to the torrential rains brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary. The downpour turned the festival grounds into a vast, muddy pit, making movement difficult and the overall experience much more difficult.

Danica Patrick praises resilient Burning Man community

Danica Patrick's Instagram post shed light on the resilient spirit of Burning Man's community. She noted that the challenging weather had a unifying effect, prompting attendees to step up and help each other. In her own words,

"It is an alternate reality where everyone gives what they can and no money is exchanged."

Unfortunately, the extreme conditions also led to the tragic closure of the Burning Man festival to vehicles following the reported death of one attendee. Details regarding the fatality were not disclosed by festival officials.

While this year's Burning Man may be remembered for its unfortunate circumstances, Danica Patrick recognized the underlying resilience of the community that defined the event.

Participants came together to help each other navigate the treacherous mud. The former Cup Series driver stated:

"Too bad that couldn’t be our full reality, but for now... It’s one magical week in the desert. Or swamp this year."

President Joe Biden acknowledged the situation at Burning Man during a press conference in Delaware, expressing awareness of the reported death and confirming that the White House is in contact with local officials.