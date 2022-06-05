"It's fun to be able to get off the gas pedal and on the brake" - Joey Logano claims to enjoy the track for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series practice at World Wide Technology Raceway ended with Team Penske's Joey Logano topping the speed record.

He led the practice session with a late speed of 136.753 miles per hour around the 1.25-mile oval, where it will host its inaugural round of the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano achieved the fastest overall lap and the fastest 10-lap and 15-lap averages of any driver in the session. Speaking with journalist Bob Pockrass, Joey Logano stated that he has enjoyed being on track. Remembering the last time he was on this track, he said:

“The memories are coming back from 2008. It’s smoother than it was way back then. Moving around, trying different things, shifting. It’s fun to be able to get off the gas pedal hit the brake and manage both pedals in the car again. That's a good time for some. I've enjoyed that three and four part of the track where you really got to push yourself and hustle it.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joey Logano seems to be enjoying all the shifting at Gateway. His thoughts following practice Friday: Joey Logano seems to be enjoying all the shifting at Gateway. His thoughts following practice Friday: https://t.co/FErULO4cYY

Several drivers, including William Byron, Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace Jr., experienced tire problems during the opening half of the practice session.

Furthermore, Ben Rhodes drove AJ Allmendinger’s car into the turn three wall early in practice. AJ Allmendinger runs for his full-time Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway today and tomorrow.

Parker Kligerman of NASCAR on NBC had to rapidly depart from his No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford when it caught fire in the garage with 30 minutes remaining in practice.

Dustin Long @dustinlong #NASCAR … Parker Kligerman is safely out of the car after a fire … #NASCAR … Parker Kligerman is safely out of the car after a fire … https://t.co/e2L3750OVg

Joey Logano’s predictions at World Wide Technology Raceway

Joey Logano last raced in St. Louis when he was 18 years old, finishing second in a NASCAR Xfinity Series event in 2008. Despite two wrecks in his last five Cup starts, he appears to remember something from way back.

This practice taught us that Team Penske is fast in the short run and over ten laps. Logano is favored to win the race at odds of +1500, while his teammate Ryan Blaney is the best selected Team Penske driver to win the race with odds of +1000.

Joey Logano has a strong track record on intermediate and flat tracks, but his previous results have not been indicative of his recent results. He's struggled, and the only time he’s run well since placing third on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway was when he wrecked William Byron to win at Darlington Raceway.

That could change this week because his poorest finish on intermediate and flat tracks in the last four seasons was 11th, with five of his previous seven attempts there resulting in top-five finishes.

