Joey Logano reveals plans to participate in Bristol Dirt Truck Race

2018 Cup Series Champion Joey Logano will be behind the wheel for the upcoming Camping World Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 16th.

The Team Penske driver will be making his first Truck Series start since 2015 at Martinsville Speedway. While breaking the news to his fans, he posted an eye-catching clip on his Twitter account, which is captioned:

“BIG ANNOUCEMENT- I’m Truck Series racing at Bristol”

Joey Logano is seen entering a grass field with a heavily equipped Ford Pickup before finding his way to a dirt oval. Joey takes a lap before stopping in the center of the field, where he then removes his phone and makes a call. He states:

“Hey, it’s Joey, You think you can get a truck ready for Bristol? You can? Great!”Joey said.

However, the LA Clash winner has not yet disclosed any information concerning the team he will be joining for the race. If Team Penske doesn’t compete in the Truck Series, he will have to find a team to accommodate him.

It seems Fox’s Bob Pockrass has an idea of which team Logano will be joining.

In his tweet, Bob Pockrass stated that he saw Joey Logano enter the David Gilliland Racing (DGR) hauler. If he is to join DGR, it is most likely that he will be driving the No. 17 for David Gilliland Racing.

Joey Logano's performances in the last two NASCAR Cup Series seasons

The race will mark the No. 22 driver's eighth start in the Truck Series and he is hoping to carry the day this time round at Bristol Motor Speedway. Over the past few years, the Team Penske driver has focused more on the Cup Series races.

In the Cup Series, he has managed to secure 27 wins and a championship in 2018. He opened 2022 with a good start, winning NASCAR's pre-season race at the LA Coliseum on February 6th. He is also the defending champion of the first Cup Series dirt race in Tennessee.

In the Xfinity race, Logano collected 30 wins and in the 2021 season he bagged nine wins. Logano is hoping to bag his first Truck Series win.

