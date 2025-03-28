Joey Logano’s Martinsville dominance faces test after rough season start

Team Penske’s Joey Logano’s start to the 2025 Cup Series season has been amongst the worst ever by a defending champion. Moreover, the 34-year-old doesn't boast an incredible record at Martinsville Speedway, which will be tested at this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville.

Logano has failed to score a single Top 10 result in the 2025 season, let alone a Top 5 finish. The 2024 Cup Series champion retired from the Daytona 500, finished P12 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, P24 at the Circuit of the Americas, P13 at Phoenix, P15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and P14 during last weekend's race at Homestead Miami.

Logano's average finishing position after the first six races of 2025 is 18.8, which is the third-worst of any defending Cup Series champion. However, the Team Penske driver boasts an incredible record at Martinsville Speedway with a streak of 11 consecutive Top 10 finishes around the 0.526-mile track.

NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Imagn

The 34-year-old will face a tough test at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race to continue his streak. He would have to boost his form in the #22 Team Penske Ford.

Team Penske has had the speed since the start of the 2025 Cup Series championship, with all three drivers topping the sheets in the number of laps led: Joey Logano (247 laps led), Austin Cindric (159), and Ryan Blaney (148). However, all three drivers have failed to convert their pace into a race win.

Ryan Blaney also holds the record for the average best finish at Martinsville, with Joey Logano closely following his teammate. Blaney's average finishing position at the circuit in Virginia is 8.3 in 18 races, whereas #22 Ford boasts an average finish of 10.8 in 32 races.

When comparing the two over the parameter of average finishing position in the last six races, there's not much between the two Team Penske drivers, with Blaney and Logano having an average finishing position of 3.5 and 5.2, respectively.

Joey Logano slams NASCAR for incident at Homestead Miami

Joey Logano finished the first stage in P10 after starting in P12. However, a collision with Josh Berry in the pitlane undid the Team Penske driver’s hard work. The narrow pitlane at Homestead Miami caused Berry to hit Kyle Larson on his right as he left the pit and then ricocheted into Logano. The two drivers spun and finished the race outside the Top 10.

Speaking about the issue, Logano asked NASCAR to widen the pitlane as he said:

“I don't know what their plans are as far as renovations down there, but I would put that as the No. 1 priority. Not because of the wreck on pit road but because of the safety risk for the pit crew. Like we are flirting with disaster on that pit road and nobody wants to see that at all.”

Kyle Larson escaped unharmed from the incident and went on to win the race.

