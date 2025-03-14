John Hunter Nemechek drops 4-word response to Legacy Motor Club crew chief's Backstreet Boys karaoke

John Hunter Nemechek reacted to his new crew chief Travis Mack vibing to the classic ‘I want it that way’ by Backstreet Boys. The American band will sponsor Nemechek’s No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry in the coming weekend’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Flaunting an all-white outfit, Mack walked around Nemechek’s car for the upcoming race, lip-syncing to the lead single from the 1999 album ‘Millennium’. Needless to say, Nemechek was amused. He went on Instagram and wrote,

“you fit in well.”

Here is a screenshot of Nemechek’s story:

(Source: John Hunter Nemechek/Instagram)

Nemechek’s car will carry brand-new livery with a picture of the band members on its hood. The artwork promotes their upcoming residency, expected to kick off on July 11 at Sphere, Las Vegas. On the same day, Backstreet Boys will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their multi-time Grammy-nominated album ‘Millennium’.

“I’m beyond excited to have the Backstreet Boys on board our Toyota Camry for Las Vegas,” Nemechek said in a recent statement. “Their music is legendary, and to have them represented on our car is really special. Hopefully, we can put on a great show and take this ride to Victory Lane—because as they say, ‘I want it that way!’”

Speaking of the partnership, seven-time Cup Series champion and owner of Legacy Motor Club, Jimmie Johnson said,

"We had successful campaigns with Guns N’ Roses and Creed in the past, and Backstreet Boys will be just as fun. The No. 42 Toyota Camry looks really cool and we can’t wait for fans to see the Backstreet Boys represented on track.”

Fans can watch the 267-lap race on Fox Sports 1 or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards.Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson, a former Cup Series winner will defend his title at the race.

“He’s got a bright future ahead”- Legacy Motor Club responds to John Hunter Nemechek’s comments on crew chief’s Backstreet Boys skit

John Hunter Nemechek took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and commented on Travis Mack’s recent performance as a Backstreet Boys enthusiast. Notably, 2025 marks their first season together in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Tagging Mack Nemechek posted,

“yo @Travis_Mack_42 you joining the boys now? @backstreetboys @LEGACYMotorClub.”

Legacy Motor Club slid into the comments section and wrote,

“He’s got a bright future ahead after his time as a crew chief 😂”

Travis Mack has been successful as a crew chief as well. Before joining forces with Jimmie Johnson’s team, Mack served Hendrick Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series. He delivered three championships with Frank Kimmel under the banner of Clement Racing.

In 2021, Mack was the crew chief for Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Chevy Camaro for Trackhouse Racing. He has picked 11 top-fives, and 31 top-10 finishes besides one victory in 156 starts as a crew chief.

