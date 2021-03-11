Despite continued struggles, JR Motorsports picks up new six-race sponsorship

The early-season woes have continued for JR Motorsports, and it's hard to figure out why. Not finding the winner’s circle is one thing, but the lack of being competitive late in races is a bit befuddling. Last year, the team won five races; three by Justin Allgaier while Noah Gragson snapped up the other two. Six drivers combined for 37 top 5 and 85 top 10 finishes to put together a very credible season.

Read more: NASCAR: 3 things we learned from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway weekend

To break it down percentage-wise, one of the JR Motorsports cars scored a top 5 in 28-percent of the races entered and a top 10 in 64-percent. 2021 has been quite different, though. With one top 5, that figure is six-percent, and 32-percent for top 10s, with just five, and the win column still has a zero in it.

🎶 Standing on a corner in *Phoenix* Arizona🎶



We’re staying out west for another week as @NASCAR_Xfinity heads to @phoenixraceway.



Race preview ➡️ https://t.co/OE2MV1kDp3 pic.twitter.com/5TvwXbqEjB — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) March 10, 2021

Read more: A story of redemption: Kyle Larson scores first win since NASCAR reinstatement

“We were pretty good at Las Vegas and got our first top 10 of the season after some pretty awful luck so far,” said Michael Annett in a JR Motorsports release. “The Pilot Flying J Chevrolet was fast when it counted, the same way it was last year at Phoenix, and we scored points in both segments for the first time this year. That’s a good track for us, and we need to do well to keep the momentum building. I’m proud of Mike Bumgarner (crew chief) and all the No. 1 guys for giving me great Chevrolets every week. It’s all about momentum now.”

Is JR Motorsports on the verge of breaking out?

Annett could be on to something after Las Vegas. He finished sixth, while teammates Noah Gragson and Josh Berry ended up fifth and seventh, respectively. Justin Allgaier has yet to find a top 10, although he did bring home P14.

Read more: Actor Jason Biggs named Grand Marshal of NASCAR race at Phoenix

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Phoenix," said Allgaier in a JR Motorsports release. "It’s a track that just really suits my driving style, and we’ve had a lot of success there as a team. We’ve been fortunate enough to visit Victory Lane twice there and lead a lot of laps with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Camaro. I have confidence we can go there and have a good, solid weekend and continue our climb up in the points.”

Advertisement

Gragson says he has had a fast car all year but hasn’t had the kind of results he wanted. Until last Saturday. The same goes for Berry, who thinks it’s the kind of track that suits his driving style. This will be his first trip to the Arizona venue.

JR Motorsports adds new Partner

Meanwhile, Berry will have a new sponsor on his car when the team comes back east. North Carolina-based Tire Pros has become a new partner for JR Motorsports and will sponsor the No. 8 Camaro for six Xfinity Series races four with Berry, beginning with Atlanta on Mar. 20, followed by Darlington Raceway (May 8), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 29), and Texas Motor Speedway (June 12). Tire Pros will also be at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 17) and in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 6), with Sam Mayer behind the wheel.

“It’s great to see a company like Tire Pros come into our sport for the first time and use that opportunity to get behind Josh (Berry) and Sam (Mayer), and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together,” said JRM team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a release. “We are thrilled to have them as a partner with us at JR Motorsports.”