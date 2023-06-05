“Keep the parts of your car attached, will you?”: NASCAR fan's hilarious reply to Noah Gragson after being hit by his car parts

Noah Gragson's impressive outing in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway, came to an abrupt halt. This is because he crashed into the barriers with 42 laps left in the race. The accident was due to a failure of the right front brake rotor, which exploded before sending Gragson into the outside wall.

The Legacy Motor Club driver walked away from the brutal hit without any injuries, while the debris coming off his car flew into the stands near the track. A person in the stands named Fred Glover claimed that he was hit by the wreckage from Gragson's #42 Chevrolet.

Glover was not seriously injured but the debris from the Gragson's car left a small bruise on his chest. After the race, he took to Twitter and wittily asked Gragson to keep his car parts to himself on the track. His tweet read:

"Hey Noah Gragson, keep the parts of your car attached, will you?"

Gragson, who failed to finish the race, replied back apologizing for the incident. His said:

"Send me a dm. Hate something came off our car and you got hit by it. I'll make it right for you and glad you're alright."

Noah Gragson @NoahGragson @Dodgerfred @NASCAR Send me a dm. Hate something came off our car and you got hit by it. I'll make it right for you and glad you're alright @Dodgerfred @NASCAR Send me a dm. Hate something came off our car and you got hit by it. I'll make it right for you and glad you're alright

The #42 Chevrolet wasn't the only car that suffered from brake rotor failures in the eventful Enjoy Illinois 300. Before Gragson embraced the walls, Carson Hocevar was the first driver to suffer from the issue on Lap 91. Later 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick suffered the same fate on Lap 175.

In the final laps of the race, Reddick's teammate Bubba Wallace also suffered a brake failure, missing out on a top-10 finish.

The brake rotor issues are believed to have occurred due to the characteristics of the WWTR's track. The 1.25-mile oval has long straights combined with hard braking zones. This creates a heating and cooling cycle which fractures the brakes, causing them to explode.

Fans react to Noah Gragson's car debris flying into the stands

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300

Noah Gragson's accident occurred in the final stage of the race with 42 laps left for the race. The #42 driver took a hard hit as his car slid sideways, with the driver's side hitting the outside barrier. The impact wrecked his car, following which NASCAR red-flagged the race.

The broken #42 Chevrolet left a lot of debris on the track and some of the fragments flew into the stands.

Here is how the fans reacted to Noah Gragson's car part hitting the spectator.

Jake @jake_urbom @Dodgerfred @NoahGragson @NASCAR Those brake failures were wild to see. I would have never expected to see multiple failures. Glad everyone is ok mostly. And you got a brake rotor chunk for the memories. @Dodgerfred @NoahGragson @NASCAR Those brake failures were wild to see. I would have never expected to see multiple failures. Glad everyone is ok mostly. And you got a brake rotor chunk for the memories.

The broken car part is indeed a precious souvenir for any NASCAR fan.

Poll : 0 votes